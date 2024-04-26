Theater, art exhibitions and house tours on the program this weekend

Theatrical performances, a tour of homes and kitchens and the return of the Victorian Heritage Festival highlight this weekend's events on the North Olympic Peninsula.

• “Metal Blues” ends its tour with shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and a matinee at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Key City Public Theater, 419 Washington St., Port Townsend.

Tickets range from $18 to $53 per person and can be purchased at the box office at 360-385-5278 or online at www.keycitypublictheatre.org.

• The 26th Visit to the House and the Kitchen, hosted by the Port Townsend branch of the American Association of University Women, will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday with a virtual tour open through Tuesday.

Tickets are $35 per person, $25 for association members, and are available online at www.porttownsendhomeandkitchentour.com.

The tour covers nine homes, all within walking distance of each other, in downtown Port Townsend and a welcome center at 1111 Franklin St. and includes access to the virtual tour and additional home showings .

• “The man with the plastic sandwich” a three-act play, will begin with performances at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through May 12 in the Assembly Hall at Olympic Theater Arts, 414 N. Sequim Ave.

Tickets are $20 per person, $15 for students and are on sale at www.olympictheatrearts.org and at the box office.

• The Victorian Heritage Festival returns to downtown Port Townsend this weekend with presentations, walking tours, a fashion show and contra dance.

Tickets are on sale online until Thursday noon; Remaining tickets will be sold, cash only, at the festival headquarters in the Cotton Building, 607 Water St.

Many events at this year's festival are already sold out. Participants should visit www.porttownsendvictorianfestival.org to check availability.

• HomeConnection to the Olympic Peninsula will perform “Much Ado About Nothing” at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at San Juan Baptist Church, 1704 Discovery Bay Road.

There will also be performances at 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, May 2-4.

Admission is by a suggested donation of $5.

• The Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra will perform its April concert at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Chimacum High School auditorium, 91 West Valley Road.

The public is also invited to attend the dress rehearsal on Friday at 7 p.m.

The free concert will feature music from several films and musicals, an opera overture and a violin solo by Zia Magill, winner of the symphony's 2023 Young Artist Award.

• “A warm embrace” art exhibition by five Seattle-area women will end this Sunday.

The exhibition, which explores the idea of ​​art as comfort, brings together mosaics, abstract paintings and mixed media works by Soo Hong, Jody Joldersma, Naoko Morisawa, Neha Panicker and Xin Xin.

It's all on view at Northwind Art's Jeanette Best Gallery, 701 Water St., open noon to 5 p.m. through Sunday.

To learn more about Northwind’s art exhibitions and classes, see www.northwindart.org.

•Mia Torres will perform from 5-7 p.m. tonight at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock. No cover charge.

• Heather Sky Lietzke will lead a blues fusion dance from 6 to 8 tonight at the Forks Branch Library, 171 S. Forks Ave., Forks.

• Jean Lenké with George Radebaugh, Ted Enderle and Tom Svornich will perform from 6-8 p.m. tonight at PT Anchor, 628 Water St., Port Townsend. No cover charge.

•Sarah Shea and Chez Jazz, with Jesse Ahman, will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. tonight at the Roosevelt, 115 E. Railroad Ave., Suite 209, Port Angeles. No cover charge.

• Just a duet will perform from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Spirits Bar and Grill at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock. No cover charge.

• The Nightingales will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Wind Rose Cellars, 143 W. Washington St., Sequim.

•Sarah Shea and Chez Jazz will perform from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Vintage, 725 Water St., Port Townsend. No cover charge.

• Kalos will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at Quimper Grange, 1219 Corona St., Port Townsend.

The group, made up of Ryan McKasson, Eric McDonald and Jeremiah McLane, performs music of Celtic origin.

Tickets are $20 per person at the door; wearing a mask is required.

• East Jefferson Professional Fire Department will host a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Fire Station 6, 9193 Rhody Drive, Chimacum.

All donations will benefit the International Association of Firefighters, Local 2032 Benevolent Fund.

• Touch a truck is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot of Queen of Angels School, 1007 S. Oak St., Port Angeles.

Vehicles from the Clallam County Sheriff's Office, Port Angeles Police Department, Clallam County Fire District #2, Lakeside Industries, Clallam County Public Utility District #1, Clallam Transit System and FedEx will be on hand to review and explore.

• The spring bazaar is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Shipley Center, 921 E. Hammond St., Sequim.

The sale includes vendors, a bake sale and raffle tickets.

• Port Townsend Urban Designers will meet in downtown Port Townsend at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Salish Sea Circle sculpture in Pope Marine Park at Water and Madison streets.

In addition to Victorian Festival participants, drawing opportunities include the sculpture, Salish Sea Circle Pier and Wharf, Northwest Maritime Center, Swan Hotel and Port Townsend Bay.

After drawing in the city center, the group will meet at noon near the sculpture to share their work and take a photo.

The event is open to all skill levels.

For more information, visit www.urbansketchersporttownsend.wordpress.com.

• A repair event hosted by the Port Townsend Marine Science Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Quilcene Community Center, 294952 US Highway 101.

Participants are limited to two items that can easily be carried by hand and must bring any additional manuals or components with the items they wish to repair.

Volunteers will help with small appliances and electronics; sewing and knitting; tool sharpening; bicycle repair; simple jewelry; other household items; and basic technical support.

Microwave ovens and items leaking liquid, filthy, dirty, hazardous or smelly will not be accepted for repair.

For more information, email Mandi at mjohnson @ptmsc.org or visit www.ptmsc.org.

• A The Día del Niño celebration will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon at the Forks Branch Library, 171 S. Forks Ave., Forks.

Attendees can enjoy games, prizes and Mexican treats.

For more information, call the Forks Library at 360-374-6402, email [email protected] or visit www.nols.org/nino.

• Eric Lofström will present “Skew Skills: Making the Cut” Saturday at noon at the Gardiner Community Center, 980 Old Gardiner Road, Sequim.

Lofstrom's presentation takes place at a monthly meeting of the Strait Turners Woodturning Club.

For more information, visit www.straitturners.org.

• Hands on history The competition will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Black Diamond Community Hall, 1942 Black Diamond Road, Port Angeles.

Paige Krzyworz and Tish Hamilton will read their essays as part of the annual Hands on History competition sponsored by the Northern Olympic History Center.

Krzyworz, a Sequim High School student, will read “The History of the Ferries on Lake Crescent.” Hamilton, a Port Angeles High School student, will read “Chweetsen Village.”

Each candidate will also present a demonstration related to their essay.

The winner will receive a $1,500 scholarship while the runner-up will receive a $750 scholarship.

The public is invited to attend the free presentations.

• Sing along with the “Wizard of Oz” to 5 p.m. Saturday at the temporary location of the Sequim Branch Library, 609 W. Washington St., Sequim.

Attendees are encouraged to wear Oz-themed costumes during the free screening of the 1939 musical.

Popcorn, pizza and other snacks will be available at this free, family-friendly event.

For more information, call 360-683-1161, email [email protected] or visit www.nols.org.

• GenX dance party moderate to severe will be hosted by Iva Handfull from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Studio Bob, 118½ E. Front St., Port Angeles.

The early evening disco features DJ Ryan Alexander playing music from the 80s and 90s.

Tickets are $15 online at eventbrite.com or $20 at the door.

• A community dance is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Quimper Grange, 1219 Corona St., Port Townsend.

Sweater Weather will provide music and Laura Mé Smith will call a mix of traditional Appalachian squares, active squares, rolls, circles, mixers and contras.

All dances will be taught; beginners and experienced dancers are welcome.

Admission is $10 per person, $20 for a family.

• Jefferson County The fairgrounds will host a variety of activities Sunday at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

• The second Truelles et Trésors garden art exhibition will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at several sites throughout the exhibition center.

The annual reuse/reuse event features vendors, demonstrations and mini-courses.

• 4-H Club Paws-N-Claws rummage sale and catnip mouse sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4-H Cat Bldg.

• Jeffco Horse Show games and Equitese Pony Club equipment sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the arena.

• 4-H public presentations, 9 a.m. to noon at the 4-H Pavilion.

The fairgrounds are located at 3907 Landes St., Port Townsend.

• Children's day the celebration is planned for Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Multicultural Center, 2328 Washington St., Port Townsend.

The annual celebration features multilingual stories, puppets, music, dance and food.

Volunteers will read stories in Spanish, Chinese, Japanese and English as well as dishes from El Molcajete Mexican Restaurant and Shanghai Chinese Restaurant.

The celebration is co-sponsored by Jefferson County Immigrant Rights Advocates and the Port Townsend Public Library.





