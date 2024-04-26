Trade Analysts Slam Latest Trends in Bollywood Movies





The Indian film industry, in particular Bollywood, is currently facing significant criticism from business analysts and industry veterans. The reason is the adoption of questionable marketing tactics. The widespread use of Buy-One-Get-One (BOGO) ticket deals and paid social media endorsements are some of the tactics in question. These practices are seen as desperate attempts to inflate ticket sales and boost online engagement. However, they are would have fail to achieve long-term success and risk damaging the industry's reputation. Why are the latest Bollywood films failing to earn well at the box office? The recent trend of film producers implementing BOGO ticket sales on the first weekend of film release represents a change from previous strategies. Previously, such deals were reserved for a last-ditch effort to lure viewers to underperforming films weeks after their release. Recent films like Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya, Bad Miyan Chote Miyan, and Maidaan, despite aggressive promotions, failed to achieve the expected goals at the box office. This casts doubt on the effectiveness of these marketing programs. Komal Nahta, a veteran business analyst, expressed serious concerns about the industry's reliance on BOGO deals. Launching such offers at the outset is tantamount to admitting defeat. This indicates a lack of confidence in the film's merits and undermines the authenticity of the box office performance, Nahta noted. He further explained that such tactics distort the true financial success of the film. In fact, part of the income is financed by the producers themselves. This promotional strategy extends to the digital sphere with the rapid increase in paid reviews on social networks. Surveys found that film producers spent between $150 and more than $750 per post for positive coverage on social media. The campaigns often extend to full-blown promotional blitzes, costing more than $2,400. This practice has caused a lot of skepticism and distrust among viewers. After all, these strategies undermine the credibility of reviews and the films they promote. Business Analysts Explain Why Bollywood Marketing Strategies No Longer Work Veteran distributor Raj Bansal pointed out another unintended consequence of these BOGO deals. They condition audiences to delay their visit to the cinema in anticipation of such deals, which impacts the film's initial box office turnout. People now tend to wait for the first few days, expecting BOGO deals to appear soon if early collections fail. This waiting game is detrimental to the film's opening force, Bansal explained. Another business analyst, Himesh Mankad, suggested alternative, more effective marketing strategies. He explained that these strategies do not have the negative repercussions associated with free tickets. Adopting a flat rate price for tickets could be a simpler and less misleading approach. Pricing tickets uniformly lower, especially during less busy performance times, could help build a more reliable audience base, Mankad proposed. As Bollywood navigates these turbulent waters, stakeholders are increasingly demanding transparency and integrity in the marketing and promotion of films. Analysts are calling for a reassessment of current strategies. They want to advocate the production of high-quality content that can attract audiences on the basis of its artistic and entertainment value rather than relying on gimmicks and manipulated narratives. The industry finds itself at a crossroads and its future success may depend on its ability to adapt and restore credibility with the Indian public. The post office Trade Analysts Slam Latest Trends in Bollywood Movies appeared first on ComingSoon.net – Movie Trailers, TV & Streaming News, and More.

