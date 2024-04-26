Melissa Barrera, from Mexican telenovelas to Hollywood successes





Melissa Barrera has continued to make a name for herself in recent years. The Mexican actress is probably most recognizable in the United States for her horror roles, notably in the historic Scream franchise. But in a decade-plus career that took her from Monterrey to Hollywood, she's done it all with telenovelas, musicals, dramas, romances and even comedies. In this episode of Latino USA, Melissa talks about her journey to acting, the importance of using her platform, and how she views her own diverse and growing career during what she calls a era of introspection. After studying musical theater at New York University, Melissa returned to her native Mexico to compete in the reality singing competition “La academia.” From there, she made her mark in her home country, starring in telenovelas like Siempre tuya Acapulco and Tanto amor. It would be a starring role in the TV series Vida that would finally bring Melissa to Hollywood. It was probably the smoothest transition anyone could have, she told Latino USA. The series paved the way for other major roles to follow in his career. She has graced the big screen in leading roles as Vanessa in the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical, In the Heights, and Sam Carpenter in the rebooted Scream franchise. Melissa's role in Scream helped revive the franchise, making way for a new generation of horror fans. But in November 2023, she was excluded from the next episode due to pro-Palestinian messages she had posted on social media about the war in Gaza. It was a decision that shocked many, but not Melissa. I knew there would be consequences because I saw that no one was saying anything about it, she said. Since then, Melissa has not backed down, remaining determined to use her platform to voice her position. And being left out of Scream didn't stop Melissa from entering the horror genre. Today, she stars in Abigail, where she plays a group of criminals who realize that the young ballerina they kidnapped is actually a very deadly vampire. The film is now being released in theaters. Featured image by Sarah Krick.

