On Par Entertainment's executive chef wants to set Dayton's culinary world on fire

From dishwashers to opening restaurants

His journey in the restaurant industry began at the age of 16 as a dishwasher for a Little Caesars restaurant in Toledo that had a pizza buffet and bar where he eventually found his way to the queue.

Cooking was not an unusual concept for ONeill to learn.

I had learned to cook very early and my father was a cook, so I never had the stigma back then that men couldn't cook, O'Neill said. My parents divorced when I was young, so I started making family dinners in 4th or 5th grade.

He had worked in restaurants throughout high school and knew at age 19 that the restaurant industry was for him. He said he didn't like school, but liked the fast-paced environment created in restaurants.

There's no such thing, O'Neill said. It gets into your blood. Either it wears you out and beats you up and you come out running and screaming, or it's part of who you are.

For him, it has become a part of who he is. He went to college for a year at the University of Cincinnati, where he met his wife of almost 30 years. She is originally from Dayton and they moved back to her hometown in the early 90s.

Where I probably really got an introduction to real cooking was when I moved to Dayton, O'Neill said.

He remembers getting a job at Bostons Sport Page in downtown Dayton as a very young cook, then working at TGI Fridays in Beavercreek. O'Neill said he was trained in all aspects of cooking at TGI Fridays, from learning how to prepare and follow recipes to learning the correct way to cut, saute and par-cook .

I really honed my skills doing very high volumes ranging from $80,000 to $100,000 a week, $20,000 a day, O'Neill said. I really had my chops with Fridays,

He worked in the company for eight years and opened one store as an employee, five stores including one in Moscow, Russia, as a trainer and another as a chef.

Creation of culinary programs

From there, he opened Dug Out Deli with his sister in 2003 at 209 E. First St. in Dayton. O'Neill said times were very different in downtown Dayton and they closed the grocery store in 2009 during the recession.

When they owned the grocery store, he also took over management of the Flying Dog food stand in Riverscape. These two businesses gave him his first opportunity to get creative and develop his own menu.

About a decade passed before he got another opportunity to create a menu. O'Neill joined the Warped Wing Brewery team in 2019 and introduced a new menu of made-from-scratch bar food. He later opened Warped Wing Kitchens in Springboro, Mason and Huber Heights, emphasizing his love for smoked foods.

He said he will always have love and support for the Warped Wing team, but it was time for him to do something different and see if he could do it all again when the opportunity with On Par Entertainment would show up.

On Par Entertainment offers fine bar food

When he started the culinary program at On Par Entertainment, he wanted a quick and simple menu because he wasn't sure what the order flow would look like. On Par Entertainment can accommodate up to 12,000 people in the venue, meaning everyone can place an order at once because all you have to do is scan a QR code and order from your phone .

Six months after opening, ONeill is ready to change things. He said customers can expect many specialties ranging from red beans and rice, bodega jambalaya and chopped cheese sandwiches to chicken and bacon ranch salads, Philly cheesesteak spring rolls and sandwiches Cubans, the possibilities are endless.

In May, he will add gourmet hot dogs to the menu. He said he takes an all-beef angus hot dog, butterflies it, chops it and cooks it on a flat top until it's caramelized. He then turns it over and steams it. Since it's from Toledo, customers can expect a Tony Packos-inspired hot dog.

O'Neill also plans to introduce fresh pasta, additional grills and barbecues in the coming months.

A spirit for unique creations

He loves southern cuisine and Cajun or Creole cuisine. In addition, he enjoys merging different culinary traditions to make a unique dish. For example, he plans to make a gourmet hot dog with chorizo ​​and pork belly, topped with pico de gallo and fried pork rinds.

The most popular burger on the On Par Entertainments menu is the Spicy Elvis, made with habanero bacon jam, peanut butter and fried plantains. When asked how he comes up with these unique combinations like the Spicy Elvis, he said he was making the habanero bacon jam for a different recipe and decided to try it on a burger. With that, he thought of adding plantains instead of bananas and the next thing he had was an Elvis inspired burger.

Her determination to continue learning is another factor that comes into play in her cooking.

My wife is first generation Italian, so all of her sisters live within a few miles. My mother lived a few miles away, so I would host 15 to 20 people at our house every Sunday for years, O'Neill said.

He took the opportunity to learn how to cook something new.

He also mentioned that he watches a lot of shows on Food Network like Guys Grocery Games or Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives where he researches techniques and thinks about how he would put his own spin on the dishes presented.

When O'Neill isn't at work on Mondays, he tries restaurants throughout the Dayton area. His favorites include Taqueria El Paisa in Moraine, Massaman Thai Cuisine in Dayton, Kung Fu Noodle in Kettering and Blind Dogs in Dayton.

Dayton has a ton of little places if you're just willing to find them, O'Neill said.

Great passion for cooking

People often think ONeill is intimidating because of his tone and appearance, but on the inside he is a father and husband with a passion for cooking.

The cuisine is family style. Cooking is love, O'Neill said.

He’s looking forward to the upcoming menu changes at On Part Entertainment and can’t wait to see people try his new offerings.

We weren't just preparing food to survive. We prepare food to wow people, O'Neill said. I feel like I have this open landscape and I just want to set the culinary world of Dayton on fire.

For more information about the food program at On Par Entertainment, located at 4464 Indian Ripple Road, visit onparbar.com/diner or visit the establishments Facebook (@onparbar) or Instagram pages (@theonparbar). ONeills culinary journey can be followed Instagram (@execchefdad).