Utah actor fondly remembers the park that brought magic to life

PLEASANT GROVE, UtahABC4) — Utah high school teacher and actor William McAllister will always remember Evermore, the now-defunct theme park in the heart of Pleasant Grove, with fond memories of magic and wonder.

Evermore Park was an interactive park where guests became the main characters in a world of magic, goblins, creatures and places to explore. Guests could follow quests and talk to the characters who brought the world to life.

McAllister was one such character. He played an inventor named William Blair Stewart who served as an assistant to the famous Mr. Wiccam. Together, the two cobbled together a robot automaton that they would then show to guests. He told ABC4.com it was one of the most delightful experiences he's had.

“It was so much fun. I felt like when I entered the park it was a child's imagination being brought into a tangible reality where there were cool old buildings and caves that you could walk into and there were amazing props and creatures and costumes,” McAllister said.

McAllister said Evermore founder Ken Bretschneider spared no expense. The buildings were not facades, but were constructed with authenticity in mind. For example, the church was made of stone and the tavern was made of wood. The props and decorations that filled the park were mostly authentic relics – McAllister remembered a 400-year-old spear that Bretschneider won at an auction, hanging on the wall of one of the buildings. The props that weren't real were designed in a way to make you believe they were authentic and old.

During its three themed seasons, the park gave Utahns a chance to escape into a world different from their own, where dragons and goblins roamed the streets. The behind-the-scenes effects team did cinema-quality work to make the creatures as realistic as possible. McAllister said it was like entering a real-life fantasy world.

“I think the magic was that you saw, you only ever saw in Lord of the Rings, or you only saw in fantasy video games, but they were walking around,” McAllister said. “They were physical things that you could see and look at and contemplate and interact with. For me, that's where the magic comes from. The things that you only see on a screen or in a book while you're reading it, you see them in your mind, but then you're there and they're there and they're in front of you.

The unique park experience posed an equally unique challenge for the actors who brought the park to life. McAllister said the actors were on duty from the time the park opened until the gates closed at night. The actors had to stay in character all day, improvising responses that fit their character and the theme of the park, but were natural for conversation with park guests. He told ABC4.com that the guests always kept it interesting.

“Before, if I improvised, it was with other actors. Sometimes we would drive a story simply through our experience as actors. If we did scripted shows before, it would help us as we progress in our improvisation. McAllister said. “But at Evermore, you would talk to people in the community, maybe people who have never played before. You would never know where they would take things. It was exciting.”

Unfortunately, the Evermore Park experience was relatively short-lived. The park opened in 2018 and has experienced several “trials and tribulations,” which Bretschieder said were intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brandon Fugal, owner of the 12.75 acres occupied by the park, said the park has failed to make its business model work.

“After months of not paying rent or expenses, they went out of business and moved,” Fugal said.

In April 2024, it officially closed its doors for real.

McAllister told ABC4.com he will miss the park. He had worked there for a full season as a handyman assistant and returned as a special guest for a week a year later. He only learned the news of the park's closure when it was too late to return. McAllister said he would miss walking around “this magical place.”

The park made McAllister feel like a kid in a candy store. As a fan of movies and cinematic experiences, he said it was cool to see the effects team at work, building new creatures and animatronics. He hopes guests who get a chance to go to the park will feel the same kind of impact. He said it was fun to go out, try different things and experience something positive for an evening.

“I really wish I could have gone more often, even as a guest. I was there often. I was there almost every night of the opening season as a cast member,” McAllister said. “But as far as just going as a guest, I think I only went maybe twice just to maybe come in and visit and see what it was like to participate as than invited. I regret not going there more often. I should have done that.

Although McAllister loved many of the things the park brought to life, he told ABC4.com he will miss the people he worked with more than anything.

“They were cool. I made good friends. Some of the smartest, sweetest, most talented storytellers,” McAllister said. “Being able to have the chance to experience that with them for a while was really cool. »

As for the future of what was once Evermore Park, Fugal said plans are already in the works for a new attraction, with more details coming soon.

I have my Evermore property under contract with a very well capitalized group that not only keeps the existing 27 old world structures intact, but finishes it all off with new improvements, he said.