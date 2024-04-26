Entertainment
Aaron Sorkin says he's writing a social media sequel
Aaron Sorkin is writing a new film that could serve as a sequel to The social network.
The Oscar-winning screenwriter announced the news when asked during a DC Live edition of The city podcast on how Facebook and social media have influenced democracy in the years since its success in 2010.
“Look, yes, I'm going to write about it,” Sorkin told Matthew Belloni and Peter Hamby. “I blame Facebook for January 6.”
When asked why he blamed a social media company for the participation of a pro-Donald Trump mob in the storming of the U.S. Capitol, Sorkin replied: “You're going to have to buy a movie ticket. »
Pressed if that means he's writing this idea specifically in film form, Sorkin replied, “I'm trying.” Facebook has, among other things, tweaked its algorithm to promote the most controversial content possible. Because that’s what will increase engagement. This is what will get you to – what they call in the halls of Facebook – “infinite scrolling”… There is supposed to be a constant tension at Facebook between growth and integrity. There are not any. There is only growth. If Mark Zuckerberg woke up tomorrow morning and realized that there's nothing you could buy for $120 billion that you couldn't buy for $119 billion, “What if I made a little less 'money ?” I will improve integrity and reduce growth. Yes, you can do this by replacing a one with a zero.
Sources close to Sorkin confirmed Friday that the writer is working on a Social network-adjacent storyline, but emphasized that the project is in its early stages and there is no studio partner yet.
Sorkin was previously working on a January 6 script that ultimately did not move forward. It's unclear whether any elements of this effort will find their way into the new script, but they are actually two different projects – one active, one not – which are being confused a bit by some media reporting on the Sorkin comments.
Sorkin has previously stated that he hopes to eventually write a Social network sequel on “the dark side” of Facebook, especially if David Fincher returned to direct. “I think what's happened with Facebook over the last few years is a story that really needs to be told, and there's a way to tell it as an extension of that. The social networkand that's all I know,” he said THR in 2021. And in 2020, Sorkin told the Happy Sad Confused podcast: “People talk to me about [a sequel] because of what we discovered is the dark side of Facebook. Do I want to write this film? Yeah, I do. I will only write it if [David Fincher] directs it. If Billy Wilder came back from the grave and said he wanted to direct it, I would say I would only do it with David.
During The city podcast, Sorkin was also asked The west wing could still work as a TV show today.
“The show premiered in 1999 and a lot of the mail we received started with, 'I'm a Republican and I don't agree with the political positions your characters are taking,' but what they liked, It is [the characters’] the sense of patriotism, the sense of commitment,” he said. “The show romanticized public service…I don't know if in today's climate we would get the 'I'm a Republican, but.' I think they would probably see all of this as an attack on what's happening right now. »
Sorkin also warned that pro-Palestinian protesters at the Democratic National Convention in August could lead to Trump's re-election.
“I hope that the students – those who are considering protesting there, and I am all for protesting – I hope that they remember that Nixon barely beat Humphrey in 1968, and that is most likely the sight of the riots in the House of Representatives. [DNC convention], put off some people from the Democrats. I hope people especially remember that, as complicated and important as the war in Gaza is, this is an election between Trump and non-Trump and there is an existential choice there.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/aaron-sorkin-social-network-sequel-1235882294/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping tells Antony Blinken that the United States should avoid vicious competition with China
- Aaron Sorkin says he's writing a social media sequel
- Kintbury stalwart Wu rewarded for hard work
- Earthquake: Jagdalpur experiences two tremors within 12 minutes | Raipur News
- Supreme Court appears skeptical of Donald Trump's absolute immunity claim
- The Best Fashion Deals to Shop During InStyles' Annual Insider Sale
- Xi Jinping meets with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken
- Utah actor fondly remembers the park that brought magic to life
- What possible changes to college hockey rules will be discussed in Florida next week? – Great Forks Herald
- Old photo of Imran Khan falsely presented as recent Bani Gala visit
- Tories are 'stuck' with Sunak and have no 'Boris' to save them, warns Professor John Curtice
- Outgoing leaders of Singapore and Indonesia to hold final retreat in Bogor on April 29