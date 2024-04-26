Aaron Sorkin says he's writing a social media sequel

Aaron Sorkin is writing a new film that could serve as a sequel to The social network.

The Oscar-winning screenwriter announced the news when asked during a DC Live edition of The city podcast on how Facebook and social media have influenced democracy in the years since its success in 2010.

“Look, yes, I'm going to write about it,” Sorkin told Matthew Belloni and Peter Hamby. “I blame Facebook for January 6.”

When asked why he blamed a social media company for the participation of a pro-Donald Trump mob in the storming of the U.S. Capitol, Sorkin replied: “You're going to have to buy a movie ticket. »

Pressed if that means he's writing this idea specifically in film form, Sorkin replied, “I'm trying.” Facebook has, among other things, tweaked its algorithm to promote the most controversial content possible. Because that’s what will increase engagement. This is what will get you to – what they call in the halls of Facebook – “infinite scrolling”… There is supposed to be a constant tension at Facebook between growth and integrity. There are not any. There is only growth. If Mark Zuckerberg woke up tomorrow morning and realized that there's nothing you could buy for $120 billion that you couldn't buy for $119 billion, “What if I made a little less 'money ?” I will improve integrity and reduce growth. Yes, you can do this by replacing a one with a zero.

Sources close to Sorkin confirmed Friday that the writer is working on a Social network-adjacent storyline, but emphasized that the project is in its early stages and there is no studio partner yet.

Sorkin was previously working on a January 6 script that ultimately did not move forward. It's unclear whether any elements of this effort will find their way into the new script, but they are actually two different projects – one active, one not – which are being confused a bit by some media reporting on the Sorkin comments.

Sorkin has previously stated that he hopes to eventually write a Social network sequel on “the dark side” of Facebook, especially if David Fincher returned to direct. “I think what's happened with Facebook over the last few years is a story that really needs to be told, and there's a way to tell it as an extension of that. The social networkand that's all I know,” he said THR in 2021. And in 2020, Sorkin told the Happy Sad Confused podcast: “People talk to me about [a sequel] because of what we discovered is the dark side of Facebook. Do I want to write this film? Yeah, I do. I will only write it if [David Fincher] directs it. If Billy Wilder came back from the grave and said he wanted to direct it, I would say I would only do it with David.

During The city podcast, Sorkin was also asked The west wing could still work as a TV show today.

“The show premiered in 1999 and a lot of the mail we received started with, 'I'm a Republican and I don't agree with the political positions your characters are taking,' but what they liked, It is [the characters’] the sense of patriotism, the sense of commitment,” he said. “The show romanticized public service…I don't know if in today's climate we would get the 'I'm a Republican, but.' I think they would probably see all of this as an attack on what's happening right now. »

Sorkin also warned that pro-Palestinian protesters at the Democratic National Convention in August could lead to Trump's re-election.

“I hope that the students – those who are considering protesting there, and I am all for protesting – I hope that they remember that Nixon barely beat Humphrey in 1968, and that is most likely the sight of the riots in the House of Representatives. [DNC convention], put off some people from the Democrats. I hope people especially remember that, as complicated and important as the war in Gaza is, this is an election between Trump and non-Trump and there is an existential choice there.