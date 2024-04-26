Martin Scorsese's New Jesus Movie Could Star Actor Andrew Garfield

Martin Scorsese's new Jesus film could star actor Andrew Garfield, who has gained international recognition for his portrayal of Spider-Man in several films.

Scorsese plans to create an adaptation of the 1973 book Shsaku Ends A life of Jesuswhich could include a role for Garfield, according to Variety.

The director has not revealed whether Garfield will play Jesus, one of his disciples or another character.

This won't be the first time Garfield and Scorsese have worked together for an adaptation collaboration, as they both teamed up for the 2016 film “Silence,” in which he played a Jesuit missionary in Japan.

In a 2017 interview with Relevant, Garfield explained how he prepared for the role by studying the Bible and meeting with priests to better understand what it was like.

What was really easy was falling in love with this person, falling in love with Jesus Christ. That was the most surprising thing, Garfield shared at the time.

Scorsese noted that Miles Teller could play a role in the adaptation. The director did not reveal whether both actors would star in the film or if only one would be cast.

Production on the new Jesus film is expected to begin later this year.

I'm thinking about it at the moment, the director said at the Berlin Film Festival, Deadline reported in February. What kind of movie ? I'm not sure, but I want to do something unique and different that might be thought-provoking and hopefully also entertaining. I don't really know how to go about it yet.

Garfield revealed in 2022 that he was drawn to films that deal with faith and spirituality.

Issues of faith and spirituality, and the mystery of a spiritual life, are what appeal to me most, Garfield said. Vanity fair. If I wasn't an actor, I think I'd be doing some sort of theological study, and Dustin [Lance Black’s] adaptation, that’s it. It presents a study and set of circumstances and uncovers the notion of fundamentalism and extremism, and how this undermines the virtues and goodness that can flow from faith. »

In the past, Garfield has openly expressed his feelings of confusion about what to believe when it comes to faith.

In 2016 he said The Hollywood Reporter, I am not a Christian person. I consider myself a pantheist, agnostic, sometimes atheist and a little Jewish, but mostly confused.

In a 2022 interview with ColliderThe actor revealed that his motivation for portraying characters with faith storylines comes from a fascination with life and death.

Life and death are everything, he said. The finite nature of being here and suddenly dying is what intrigues him.

For me, it's very fertile and infinitely interesting ground, he added. Because if you're dealing with spirituality, if you're dealing with faith, then you're really dealing with life and death. And what could be more vital? What is the biggest question?