Figure zero or starvation? Bollywood welcomes skinny divas and it's alarming





It took me years of shaming comments to understand that size zero is the ideal body type a woman should wear, otherwise she won't be well accepted by society. People around me have always been very concerned about the slight belly I carry around. Even my ex-best friend was worried about how my stomach would stick out if I started wearing crop tops. The worst was about to happen! A truckload of insecurities and body image issues hit me as puberty decided to come knocking. To explain, size zero is an aesthetic definition of the appearance of women's bodies in mainstream Bollywood. Robust and highly inaccessible – these are the important signifiers of this body type. Planting the seed of body dysmorphia: It all started with the 2008 film Tashan Image courtesy: India Today In 2008, Kareena Kapoor rose to fame with her new film Tashan, but not for her acting. The first memories of the number zero date back to Kareena Kapoor's portrayal of Pooja Singh, aka Gudiya, in the 2008 action film. Have I seen the film? No. Do I remember the stills of Bebo coming out of the water in a swimsuit? Yes. The industry could be blamed for instilling insecurity in all women, leading them to starve in order to achieve a figure like hers, because it was hailed as a norm. Personally, I see this era as the main culprit. Don't Miss: Rashami Desai Claps Back At Trolls For Shaming Her When Bollywood taught chubby girls to feel bad about themselves This scene from the movie Kal Ho Na Ho will always stay in my mind, all for the wrong reasons! My heart still aches for Sweetu from how she was constantly humiliated by her own best friend (this reminds me of mine). It's weird how Naina shaming her best friend for wearing tight clothes and eating sweets was considered normal. When you have such horrible character portrayals, it reinforces the idea that being comfortable in your own skin is a crime. So, according to Bollywood, you need to conform to specific body standards to achieve eternal love. The toxic trend continues Here is Bhumi Pednekar, who is giving tough competition to all the other Bollywood divas at zero. Since the actress shared these photos on her Instagram account, she has been receiving praise generously reserved for her physical transformation, which is quite alarming. In 2015, when the star gained weight for her film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, she was excessively trolled for not fitting the body type of female idols, which shows how shallow and superficial our dedication to actresses is. casual in this country. Don't Miss: Every Time Selena Gomez Was a Body Positivity Icon A personal account Having personally been a victim of the flat stomach agenda, I finally found the courage to refrain from adapting to the idol body type demanded by society. People are so used to watching thin girls on screen that accepting women with natural bodies makes them look ridiculous. God forbid people who can't support real women. Unapologetically, meeting society's unrealistic expectations is not on my to-do list. Sorry sir/mom, but I feel completely comfortable with my stomach sticking out of my crop top. I just like my body type to be represented organically. I don't want to get a medal by getting the desired body that this broken society demands. Stay tuned to HerZindagi for more such stories.

