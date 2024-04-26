Actor Ashley Judd Discusses Overturning Weinstein's Conviction: 'Sexual Violence Is a Real Thief'

New York's highest court overturned dishonored Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's 2020 conviction for sexual assault on Thursday.

THE the court of appeal ruled four to three that alleged victims who were not involved in the accusations against Weinstein, now 72, should not have been allowed to testify.

Ashley Judd was the first actor to come forward with sexual harassment allegations against the former movie mogul. She said she was planning her summer vacation to Yellowstone National Park when she learned the conviction had been overturned.

“What I want to emphasize is that male sexual violence is a real thief,” Judd said in a live interview with “CBS Mornings.” “First they rape us, then they steal our time. Because I had a great morning and now I have to invest in talking about the fact that not only is Harvey Weinstein still guilty, but we have an institutional betrayal , which is a real thing.”

Weinstein maintains his innocence. It was guilty of third-degree rape in the 2020 New York case for sexually assaulting an actress in 2013. A jury also convicted him of committing a criminal sex act involving a former production assistant in 2006.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

“We knew that Harvey Weinstein did not receive a fair trial. There are people who are unpopular in society, but we still have to apply the law fairly,” his lawyer said Thursday.

New York Times investigative reporter Jodi Kantor, whose reporting with Megan Twohey on Weinstein helped launch the “Me Too” movement, joined Judd on “CBS Mornings” Friday and said the case was fragile from departure.

“So think about it this way, if you took all the women who have terrible stories about Harvey Weinstein, they could fill their own courtroom, women like Ashley,” Kantor said. “However, most of these women, like Ashley, were not eligible to be the focus of a criminal trial in New York.”

She explained that this was due to the location and time of the alleged crimes.

“These acts did not take place here in New York. They took place too long ago. Much of it was sexual harassment like you experienced and not the kind of violent criminal acts that can land you in jail,” Kantor said.

That left prosecutors with two women at the center of Weinstein's trial in New York.

“So to strengthen their case, prosecutors brought in additional witnesses, women who had experienced terrible things at the hands of Weinstein,” Kantor explained. “But it has been legally controversial because the classic rule of a criminal court is of course that evidence should only relate to acts that are examined by the court.”

Kantor told “CBS Mornings” that when Weinstein was convicted, it was important to the “Me Too” movement because “he was convicted with a chorus of women's voices.” However, that also became the center of her appeal, she said.

Manhattan prosecutors have announced plans to retry the case.

“We will do everything in our power to retry this case and remain steadfast in our commitment to survivors of sexual assault,” said a spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who was not in office at the time of the Weinstein affair in 2020. the announcement of the decision of the court of appeal.

For Judd, she knows it could be painful for the survivors.

“Courtrooms are not healing spaces,” she said. “These are traumatic spaces and victims shouldn't have to endure their trauma to find peace. You know, what will bring us satisfaction and peace is when men stop raping women. Period.”

Weinstein will continue to serve a 16-year prison sentence following a conviction in a separate case in California, where an appeal is expected to be filed next month that could use arguments similar to those in the overturned conviction in New York.

“California's rules allowing these types of witnesses are a little clearer, which makes this case stand up,” Kantor said. “I have to tell you that the lawyer Weinstein is using is the same one who managed to get Bill Cosby's conviction overturned.”

In a statement regarding the New York court's decision, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said:

“Unlike New York law, California law (Evidence Code section 1108) allows propensity evidence to be admissible in sexual assault cases, subject to the judge's discretion,” the office said. “Pursuant to this law, our office has requested the admission of evidence of Mr. Weinstein's propensity for sexual assault in other jurisdictions.”

Judd said “Me Too” is a movement, not a moment. She is committed to helping survivors.

“So I think we have to look at the whole model, and then we have to look at our institutions and strive for institutional courage,” Judd said of his current focus.

“The bad news is that there are many survivors of male sexual violence and the good news is that there are many of us. We can support each other. We can nourish each other and when we tell our stories, we make show of leadership,” she said. said. “We encourage others to join us in collective action for moral purpose.”

