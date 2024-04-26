Hollywood is too “corporate” and more “creative”





Jessica Lange criticizes modern Hollywood for not valuing the “creative process” of cinema. The “Feud” actress shared Vulture this “artistic impulse” is crushed by the “corporate profit motive”, much like Warner Bros. Discovery cans nearly finished films like “Batgirl” and “Coyote vs. Acme” for tax deduction purposes. On this particular subject, Lange said: “There should be a law against this. » “We live in a corporate world and that has certainly carried over into the film industry,” Lange said. “Today, much of the industry no longer focuses on the creative process. Obviously this is not widespread, but there are many cases where I feel that the artistic impulse is overwhelmed by the pursuit of corporate profit. Lange instead cited international actors for being bolder in their storytelling. “You look at some of the best films of the past year: what do they have in common? They’re not from America,” she said. “My favorite was “Anatomy of a Fall.” How often do we see a film like this, where the ambiguity of things is never hidden? Lange also lamented how the state of cinema itself has changed dramatically since the start of his career. “Before video village, where the director sat in a separate little room and looked at screens, there was a kind of synergy between the actors and the filmmakers,” she said. “The director was standing next to the camera, and there was almost a chemistry, this transformation of energy between the director and you in front of the camera while you were acting out the scene. …You feel like the director was there with you every moment – ​​almost as if he wanted your performance. It was a great way to work. She added, “[Now] you are not going to watch the daily newspapers. It's a different ball game. Lange previously announced his intention to retire given his dismay with the film industry. Lange said The telegraph in 2023, that “wonderful films made by great filmmakers, wonderful stories, great characters” are rare in modern Hollywood. “I don’t think I’m going to do this for too long,” Lange said. “Creativity is now secondary to corporate profits.” The frequent “American Horror Story” star added that “the focus is no longer on the art, or the artist, or the storytelling. It’s about pleasing your shareholders,” which in turn “diminishes the artist and the art of cinema.” Lange specifically pointed the finger at “major comic book franchises” for squandering “the art we've been involved in for the sake of profit.”

