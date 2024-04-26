Ellen DeGeneres talks about being 'kicked out' of Hollywood on comedy show

As she strode along On the famous Largo comedy stage at the Coronet Theater in the heart of West Hollywood on Wednesday night, Ellen DeGeneres was a woman in charge. A sold-out crowd of about 200 fans erupted in loud applause, eager to see the comedian-turned-talk-show host return to her comedy roots on her opening night. Ellen's Last Stand Tour. And she did not disappoint. Wearing a simple black long-sleeved shirt, white pants and sneakers, DeGeneres addressed the elephant in the room with her first words.

“I used to say that I didn't care what other people thought of me and I realized…I said that at the height of my popularity,” DeGeneres said, prompting a burst of laughter public. “It's such a waste of time to worry about what other people think… Right now, I hope you're thinking, 'This is wonderful, I'm so happy to be here.' But you might think, “Let’s see how this goes.” »

The last few years have been difficult for DeGeneres. His public image took a hit in 2020 following a series of reports by BuzzFeed News (full disclosure: written by this reporter) in which employees of his longtime company Ellen DeGeneres Show alleged racism, sexual misconduct and bullying by executive producers. Three up the producers were fired in the fallout, and DeGeneres issued an on-air apology. (Although she said she was unaware of the toxic work culture, she acknowledged that “I'm in a position of privilege, power and […] I take responsibility for what happens on my show. “) Yet the series – and its popularity – didn't seem to recover. After 19 seasons, The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended in May 2022.

Since then, DeGeneres has mostly kept a low profile, with the exception of a 2023 Discovery Channel documentary, Saving the Gorillas: Ellen's Next Adventureand some routine social media activities. Ellen's Last Stand Tour – which will include more shows at the Largo so far through June, before heading to San Diego, then Washington state, Oregon and the Bay Area – represents his first significant return to public life since the controversy. It will culminate, DeGeneres told the crowd Wednesday, with a new Netflix special that will be taped this fall. (Netflix declined to comment on the news. A representative for DeGeneres did not respond to a request for comment.)

Her Wednesday night set — culled from material DeGeneres said she's been working on for about six months, including in a handful of performances — began with a recap of what she's been up to since her talk ended. show: gardening, lots of sweatpants. -carry and collect chickens as pets. She joked that as a daily show host, she appreciates the plight of the chicken who has to lay an egg every day. Still, most of the routine found her grappling with becoming Public Enemy No. 1 — a blow from her once-solid reputation as a happy-go-lucky talk show host who ended every episode telling his audience to be kind to another.”

“What else can I tell you?” she muses, reflecting on her recent past before sarcastically adding, “Oh yeah, I was kicked out of show business.” There are no bad people in show business.

“The girl who said 'be nice' wasn't nice,” DeGeneres continued. “I became this one-dimensional character who was giving stuff and dancing moves. Do you know how hard it is to dance steps? Would a mean person dance on the steps? If I had ended my show by saying, “Fuck you,” people would have been pleasantly surprised.

DeGeneres seemed to still be processing her experience with the scandal — both the parts she could have controlled and the parts she couldn't. She said her colleagues on her Emmy-winning talk show felt like family to her, and she had fun playing pranks on them and scaring her guests with wacky pop-up effects on stage. She also said she was an immature boss who “didn't know how to be a boss.”

“I didn’t go to business school. I went to Charlie’s Chuckle Hutt,” DeGeneres joked. “The show was called Helene and everyone wore T-shirts that said “Ellen” and there were buildings on the Warner Brothers lot that said “Ellen,” but I don’t know if that meant I had to be in charge.

She attributed some of the vitriol she faced at the time to sexism, noting that “there are consequences” for not following pre-existing rules and gender roles. Referring to the cancellation of her eponymous sitcom in the 1990s after announcing to the world that she was gay, she added wryly: “For those of you keeping score, this is the second time I'm kicked out of show business… Finally, they're going to kick me out a third time because I'm mean, old and gay.

The demise of her talk show seems particularly painful for DeGeneres since, as she described it in her set, it was her return to the embrace after her '90s exile. danced, then I was mean and they didn't like me anymore,” she said. “It took a toll on my ego and self-esteem. There are so many extremes in this business, people either love you and idolize you or they hate you, and those people are louder.

As a 66-year-old woman, DeGeneres said she is also increasingly aware of the aging process, both physical and mental. She finds herself thinking about existential topics like time and the universe, and said her doctor recently told her she has osteoporosis and arthritis. Plus, she joked, now she's at a point in her life where she's obsessed with Wheel of Fortune.

This line of thinking led to some poignant moments, like when she mentioned that her mother suffered from dementia and drew a parallel between them, pointing out that they were both losing their sense of self: the talk- show was DeGeneres' and her mother's entire identity. The identity was being her mother, she said. “And now my mom doesn’t know she’s my mom and I’m trying to figure out who I am without my show.”

Bringing up chickens as another metaphor for women and gender roles, DeGeneres made her point with “one last chicken joke,” as she put it. “Why did the chicken cross the road? Because she wanted to and you wouldn't ask that of a rooster.

At the end of her set, the crowd gave DeGeneres a standing ovation, prompting her to return to the stage for a candid conversation with the audience. DeGeneres called people one by one as they asked questions and shared messages of gratitude. A same-sex couple reported getting married earlier in the day and sought marriage counseling. (DeGeneres' wife of 16 years, Portia de Rossi, briefly appeared on stage during the Q&A, at the request of fans; DeGeneres explained that the last few years have also been very difficult for de Rossi , saying, “We were both just laying low for a while”) One woman thanked DeGeneres for her original Netflix comedy special (2018). Relatable) because his mother laughed when he was diagnosed with cancer. Another woman thanked DeGeneres for attending her autistic daughter's bat mitzvah. One person who said she was inspired by DeGeneres' positivity asked if she had used dancing as an escape during her recent difficult time.

“No. It's hard to dance when you're crying,” DeGeneres replied. “But I’m dancing now.”

DeGeneres showed another moment of sensitivity and bewilderment when a fan asked her if her first confrontation with the public after coming out prepared her for the next one, when The Ellen DeGeneres Show collapsed.

“That was a whole different thing,” she replied. “It was like, 'What's happening?' It was so hurtful. I couldn't take a step back. There was nothing I could do to make myself understand that it wasn't personal…I just said to myself, “Well, this isn't how I wanted to end my career, but this is how it feels.” finished. »

DeGeneres added that it took her a long time to figure out what she wanted to say on the subject and how she wanted to say it.

“Honestly, I make jokes about what happened to me, but it was really devastating,” she said. “I just hated the way the show ended. I love this show so much and I just hated that the last time people saw me was like this.

The final question of the evening came from a woman who asked, “Do you think you will seek revenge on those who have wronged you?” After a round of applause and cheers from all corners of the room, DeGeneres responded, “I don't know who wronged me. I don't even know who these people are, so I can't take revenge, but I really don't hold on to these things. It's just not who I am.

Quote self-help book The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal FreedomDeGeneres explained that she has made peace with the fact that everyone has their own reasons for making certain choices and “they have to live with their stuff.”

“I realize that whatever is happening, it may have nothing to do with me, it’s just someone else’s business,” she said. “So no, I won't [seek revenge].”