SunFest 2024 Schedule, Times, Tickets, Parking in Downtown West Palm





SunFest's multi-day, multi-stage waterfront music festival returns May 3-5 to West Palm Beach, bringing back popular attractions it removed in 2023 and showcasing a host of local artists. After posting a seven-figure loss in 2023 for the fourth festival in a row, Florida's biggest summer music festival is spending less on big music acts eating into its budget while bolstering dozens of smaller singers, bands, DJs and other artists from Palm Beach County and South Florida. This year, entry ticket prices will be the same or lower than last year, when organizers reduced it to three days, compared to four between 2018 and 2022. Doors open at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 3 and at noon on Saturday and Sunday. SunFest will once again feature three stages after being reduced to two in 2023. It will feature 20 local artists booked for the festival, which is expected to draw tens of thousands of people. It's also bringing back the Art Village, with rows of local artists along Flagler Drive selling colorful wares from their tents. Many fans were dismayed when SunFest removed it from last year's festival. This will be SunFest's 40th festival since its launch in 1982. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the big music festival: SunFest 2024: how much do tickets cost? Three-day passes for teenagers and adults are on sale online atsunfest.com/ticketsfor $155 until Saturday, when the early bird rate ends. Three days at the door will cost $170, the same as last year. Two-day passes are $140 through Saturday and will cost $160 at the gate. The advance price for a one-day ticket is $80. Admission price, $82. Seniors 65 and older can purchase day passes at the gate for $60. Children under 5 get in free with an adult ticket, and tickets for children ages 6 to 12 are $50 for a one-day pass and $95 for a three-day pass, the same as last year . Who is playing at SunFest 2024? Here is the musical programming schedule: Friday May 3 Ford Stage Friday May 3 Ideal nutrition stage Friday May 3 Sandbar scene 5:45 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. Critical 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Fox maple strip 5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Removed 6:45 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Léa Dibut 7:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. SloFunkPump 6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Shaw Davis and black ties 8:00 p.m. – 9:15 p.m. Shaggy 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The Fixx 7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. DJ Aaron 9:45 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. Nelly 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. Billy Idol 7:30 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. Vern Daysel and the burning breeze Saturday May 4 1:15 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. The Lubben brothers 1 p.m. – 1:20 p.m. Roosevelt College Group 1:45 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Killbillies 2:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. Hailey Whitters 2:10 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. New Phi Thang Battery 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Aces 3:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. Elle King 3 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. South Rock School 4:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. The revivalists 5:45 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. Matt Corman 4 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. My name is Dru! 6:45 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Be announced 6:45 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Paul Russell 5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Brett Staska and the memories 8:00 p.m. – 9:15 p.m. Dylan Scott 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Bryce Vigne 6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Hello sister 9:45 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. Cole Swindell 9:30 a.m. – 10:45 p.m. The sauce 6:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. DJ Immortal 7:30 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. Nightbreaker Sunday May 5 1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Inner Brothers 1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Steven James 1 p.m. – 1:20 p.m. West Boca High School Jazz Band 2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. Serenity 2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. Pope Cassadee 2:10 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. John I. Leonard Jazz Group 3:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. Little stranger 3:45 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Valley 3 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. North Rock School 5:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. The Elovaters 5:00 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. Boys like girls 4 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Ben Krieger 6:45 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Matisyahu 6:45 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Confessional Dashboard 5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Boys with joints 8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Rebellion 8:30 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. Third eye blind 6 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. Floridians 6:45 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. DJ Immortal 7:30 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. Jutt Huffman Note: Doors open at 5 p.m. on Friday and at noon on Saturday and Sunday. SunFest 2024: What you can, can't or shouldn't bring Here are the articlesSunFest 2024 organizers will allow attendees to bring. Small bags/backpacks not larger than 12x12x6

Empty, refillable non-glass water bottles, cups or containers

Food for infants or people with health problems in containers other than glass

People with special dietary needs may only bring small quantities of food into the venue for their personal use.

Service animals for guests with disabilities

Simple foldable garden chairs

Blankets

Umbrellas may be brought, but you may be asked to leave them in concert areas to allow all guests to view the stage.

Non-professional cameras (no removable lens)

Medical wheelchairs/scooters

Strollers

Hydration bags must be empty and subject to search These are the items that organizers say they will not allow through the gates. Drones

Coolers

Outside food or drinks, including water

Glass bottles or glass containers

Selfie sticks

Pets

Audio recording devices

Frisbees

Roller skates

Scooters

Wagons

Skateboards

Bikes

Inline skates

Professional still or video cameras

Luminous products

Laser products

Sports balls

Water guns

Costume masks

Weapons, including knives, firearms or explosives Sunfest 2024 will be “cashless,” organizers say, meaning cash will not be accepted to pay for tickets. SunFest 2024: Downtown West Palm Beach Road Closures These roads will be closed from Thursday April 25 to May 8. Flagler Drive from Lakeview Avenue to Banyan Boulevard

Rue Clématites North and South

Limited access to the 100 block of Datura Street

Limited access to the 200 block of Evernia Street

Limited access to the 200 block of Fern Street Additionally, the Clematis Street and Fern Street platforms will be closed from Thursday, April 25 at 9 a.m. to May 8 at 6 p.m.the city of West Palm Beach says. SunFest 2024: Parking Information SunFest offers prepaid parking passes online atsunfest.com/parking. A one-day pass costs between $12 and $50, and a three-day pass costs between $30 and $40. The price varies depending on the bundle you purchase passes for. This is where fans can pre-pay their parking for all three days or just one. Judicial Center Garage: 505 Banyan Blvd.

Government Center Garage: 294 North Dixie Highway

4th Street Surface Lot: 316 4th Street.

Palm Beaches Lot Room (Daily Only): 401 N. Flagler Drive

Bradleys Lot (daily only): 140 South Narcissus Ave.

Fountain Lot (daily only): 114 South Narcissus Ave. When is SunFest 2024? Or : SunFest takes place along the Intracoastal Waterway in downtown West Palm Beach. The festival grounds are on Flagler Drive, between Banyan Boulevard and Lakeview Avenue. Approximate address: 101 South Clematis St.

: SunFest takes place along the Intracoastal Waterway in downtown West Palm Beach. The festival grounds are on Flagler Drive, between Banyan Boulevard and Lakeview Avenue. Approximate address: 101 South Clematis St. When : from Friday May 3 to Sunday May 5

: from Friday May 3 to Sunday May 5 Friday: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

5 p.m. to 11 p.m. SATURDAY: From noon to 11 p.m.

From noon to 11 p.m. Sunday: From noon to 10 p.m.

From noon to 10 p.m. Information:Sunfest.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.palmbeachpost.com/story/entertainment/2024/04/26/sunfest-2024-lineup-schedule-tickets-parking-downtown-west-palm-beach-florida-music-festival/73415912007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos