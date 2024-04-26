Hollywood loses up to $30 billion every year because of racial inequality





In any industry, losing $30 billion in revenue per year is a serious problem. So how did this happen in Hollywood? Well, starting in 2021, consulting firm McKinsey has started releasing reports that strip away the entertainment industry's historical issues regarding the representation and inclusion of diverse groups. With all the DEI arguments circulating in the mainstream media and on the internet, it seems like the perfect time to dive into it. McKinsey compiled three reports and determined the opportunity cost of the continued decline in the number of Black, Latino, and Asian Pacific Islander colleagues, artists, performers, and performers. and the public is worth a whopping $30 billion a year. Who is responsible for such a missed opportunity? Part of this responsibility apparently rests with key decision-makers and gatekeepers. The Hollywood Reporter examined McKinsey's analysis and the reports are alarming. The other way to look at it is that in reporting, the McKinney analysts who calculated this number added up the potential revenue that Hollywood (film and television) could earn if they focused more on models culturally inclusive salespeople. The breakdown was: $10 billion per year to address the inequitable gap between Black audiences, $12-18 billion to identify the value of Latino professionals and consumers, and according to the latest report that dropped today in collaboration with Gold House by 2 billion dollars. to $4.4 billion if Hollywood focused more on the Asian and Pacific Island markets, respectively. McKinsey conducted a survey of API consumers (Asia Pacific). The report found that almost half of those surveyed would be inclined to spend more money (49%) and more time (47%) on film and television content if authentic representation was added. This means that Asian Americans are able to spend some of their valuable money and time if content showcases more of their diverse community. Hit films like Everything Everywhere All at Once, Parasite, and high-profile television series like Beef and Squid Game have all won numerous awards and attracted diverse audiences. So why not spend more money here? Or on black content or Latino content? This problem is real. Missed revenue is telling. But is Hollywood listening? As our research and analysis has shown, leaders don't need to act out of altruism, a statement from the authors of the McKinsey report regarding the reasons to improve representation, both on and off screen, says . The reward for getting it right could have a real impact on the industry and the price will only grow. Progress may not come easy, but when the increased richness of the narrative comes with a multi-billion dollar opportunity, the business case is clear. Time will tell if any changes will be made, but one thing is certain. Investing in diversity pays off, like $30 billion in profits, and it's not just the right thing to do.

