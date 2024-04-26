Andretti Indoor Karting and Schaumburg Plan Summer Groundbreaking for Entertainment District





A rendering depicts the upcoming Andretti Indoor Karting & Games next to a six-level parking garage with an electronic message board facing the Interstate 90 toll highway on the west side of the Renaissance Schaumburg Hotel & Convention Center.

Courtesy of the Village of Schaumburg, 2023 Officials plan a summer groundbreaking for Andretti Indoor Karting & Games' first location in the Midwest and a six-level public parking garage that would anchor the first phase of an entertainment district around the Schaumburg Convention Center and hotel Renaissance. Samantha LaMagna, director of marketing for Andretti Karting, said a 2025 opening is planned for the 89,300-square-foot entertainment venue. It will feature a multi-level indoor electric go-kart track as well as a restaurant, bowling alley, laser tag room, ride simulation room and a variety of games. Drivers race along the multi-level track at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games in Buford, Georgia. The Orlando-based company plans to break ground this summer on its first Midwest location in Schaumburg.

Courtesy of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, 2022 A 7,800-square-foot mezzanine on the second floor is planned to include private rooms for parties and events. The village-owned parking lot will feature complementary architecture, space for 976 vehicles and a 14-foot-tall electronic message board facing the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway. Forum content will likely focus on events at the convention center and Andretti Karting, village officials said. A rendering depicts Andretti Indoor Karting & Games' design next to a six-story parking garage on the west side of the Renaissance Schaumburg Hotel & Convention Center, with speculative design for two future restaurants just north of them on Thoreau Drive .

Courtesy of the Village of Schaumburg, 2023 The first phase of the entertainment district on the west side of the Renaissance Hotel includes designated space for two future restaurants north of Andretti Karting. Andretti Karting was first proposed as an anchor for the entertainment district's initial phase in January 2022. But it wasn't until last June that the village council officially scrapped the 20-year-old plans regarding a 2,400-seat performing arts center on the same site. That decision included reallocating the $27.5 million already saved for the performing arts center to the village's building replacement fund. Trustees approved final plans for Andretti Karting and the parking lot in November. The Village of Schaumburg has sold the site of its next location on the west side of the Renaissance Hotel to Andretti Indoor Karting & Games for $6 million. A first shovelful of ground is planned for this summer.

Éric Peterson/[email protected], 2016 Previous preparations for the entertainment district included the purchase, clearance and demolition of the single-story Woodfield Green office complex to the north and refinement of the design style of a proposed pedestrian bridge connecting it to the Veridian development on the old Motorola campus across Meacham Road. The construction of Andretti Karting and the parking lot will result in the short-term loss of 291 existing parking spaces, but the village's acquisition of vacant land to the north was seen as preparation for this as well as future phases of the entertainment district. A rendering shows the exterior design of the Andretti Indoor Karting & Games building proposed for the site just west of the Renaissance Schaumburg Hotel and Convention Center and an upcoming six-story parking garage.

Courtesy of the Village of Schaumburg, 2023

