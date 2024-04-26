The Shining star Shelley Duvall says she was hurt by Hollywood in rare interview

If you're wondering where Shelley Duvall is, she's here.

The actress is best known for starring in films like The shinyRoxanne, And The 4th floor – all released between 1970 and 2002.

While Duvall had been working in the film industry for three decades, she mysteriously disappeared from Hollywood after her 2002 film, Manna from Heaven.

No one was sure why Duvall suddenly decided to retire from acting, but she has now opened up about it.

In one of her first interviews in years, Duvall spoke to the New York Times about her departure from acting and inferred that she had been “hurt” by the industry.

“I was a star, I had leading roles,” she said. said the publication. “People think it's just aging, but it's not. It's violence.”

Expanding on her comments about “violence”, the 74-year-old continued: “How would you feel if people were really nice, and then all of a sudden they turn on you? You would never believe it unless it happened. It’s happening to you. That’s why you’re hurt, because you can’t really believe it’s true.”

Duvall made a brief return to acting in 2023 Forest hills.

In the horror thriller, the 74-year-old played Mama. She has not announced any other upcoming projects.

Shelly Duvall and Jack Nicholson in The Shining. (Warner Brothers/Getty Images)

Duvall is not the only one who wants to disappear from public life as other celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow have also expressed their desire to abandon fame.

Discussing her plans to sell Goop, her multimillion-dollar health care company, Paltrow said last year: “We're not ready to sell yet. I need a few more years.”

As for what she wants to do, she said she wants to “literally disappear from public life.”

“No one will ever see me again,” she added.

Somewhere elseJojo Rabbit Director Taika Waititi wants to move away from cinema because he “hates working”.

“A lot of people like to torture themselves in the cinema,” he once said. “They want to go live in the snow, eat carcasses and experience it. I don’t.

“I grew up in extreme poverty and I don't want to do that again. I hate working and I want to retire, but if I have to work, I'll make it as enjoyable as possible.”

The actress spoke to Dr. Phil in 2016. (CBS)

Elsewhere, in a similar situation to Duvall, Bridget Fonda also dropped out of Hollywood in 2002 and was rarely seen afterward.

Fonda landed several roles in films and TV shows in the '80s and '90s, then stepped away from the spotlight in the early 2000s.

The retired actress was seen out and about last year and when asked if she was considering returning to Hollywood, she simply said “no.”

“It’s so good to be a civilian,” Fonda added.

