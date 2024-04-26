King Charles III will resume public duties next week



England's King Charles III will return to public duties next week after a period of treatment and convalescence, Buckingham Palace announced Friday, two months after revealing he was being treated for cancer.

The 75-year-old monarch will be accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla, on Tuesday for a visit to a cancer treatment center where they will meet specialist doctors and patients, according to a palace statement.

It is understood the facility is not the same treatment center that was directly involved in the Kings' medical care.

This will be the first in a series of engagements that the king is expected to carry out in the coming weeks. The palace also announced that the British sovereign would host Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako for a state visit in June.

As the first anniversary of the coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year, the palace statement concluded.

A royal source said there were no plans to share any further details specific to the monarch's health or treatment plan.

However, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson added that Her Majesty is greatly encouraged to return to some public duties and very grateful to her medical team for their continued care and expertise.

Friday's announcement was accompanied by a new portrait of the King and Queen, created to mark the first anniversary of the couple's coronation at Westminster Abbey in London last May.

The photo was taken by Millie Pilkington, one of the UK's most respected portrait photographers, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace on April 10, the day after the couple's 19th wedding anniversary. Camilla, 76, is dressed in an indigo day dress with velvet details by designer Fiona Clare.

The palace spokesman said the king would continue his treatment, but that doctors were satisfied enough with the progress so far to allow him to resume some public duties.

The spokesperson said it was too early to say how long Kings' treatment would continue, but his medical team remains positive about his ongoing recovery. They added that upcoming events in his diary will be adapted if necessary to minimize any risk to his recovery.

The palace did not say how many engagements were being added to the king's diary or whether he would be able to attend his birthday parade in London or the commemorations of the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings in June.

Instead, the spokesperson said planning continues to enable Their Majesties to attend these summer and fall engagements, although nothing can be confirmed or guaranteed at this stage.

Upcoming public commitments will continue to be announced closer to the time and in consultation with Kings physicians. But the palace spokesperson clarified that Charles is not expected to carry out a full summer programme.

The royal source also told CNN that Charles would be able to meet people inside and outside, but that each engagement would be carefully managed to minimize any risk to the king's recovery.

Charles' last public appearance was on Easter Sunday, when he attended Windsor church with several members of his family. He delighted the waiting crowds by taking an unexpected stroll and heading towards them after leaving St. George's Chapel. He stopped to chat with well-wishers and shake hands with members of the public.

Throughout his treatment, the king continued to exercise his constitutional duties, receiving his red boxes and documents daily. This week he gave royal assent to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's controversial plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda. Charles' endorsement of the Rwanda Security (Asylum and Immigration) Bill, which was approved earlier this week, was announced in the House of Lords on Thursday.

He also continued to hold private meetings, and recently held an audience with Admiral Benjamin Key, First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff, on April 16.

Charles announced his cancer diagnosis and that he would step away from public duties during his treatment in early February. Catherine, Princess of Wales, revealed her own battle with cancer last month, a second blow for the British royal family.

She hasn't been seen on official public duty since Christmas Day, but on Tuesday Welsh people continued the tradition of sharing a photo to mark their children's birthday when a photo taken by Kate was uploaded to their social media accounts for Prince Louis' sixth birthday.

In the king's absence, Prince William and Queen Camilla have held down the fort during public outings, leading the family with support from Princess Anne, Prince Edward and other royals.

The Prince of Wales visited the West Midlands on Thursday, visiting a number of projects supporting mental health and wellbeing.