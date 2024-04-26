Community Calendar – Portsmouth Daily Times





SATURDAY April 27 SSU SPRING COMMENCEMENT—Shawnee State University graduates the Class of 2024. This event begins at 11 a.m. on the Alumni Green on the SSU campus, 940 Second St., Portsmouth. No tickets required, seating is first come, first served and opens at 9:30 a.m. REDUCED ADOPTIONS AND DONATION COLLECTION – Meet your new best friend at Sierra's Haven for new and used pets, 80 Easter Drive. This event starts at 10 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m. Kittens are one for $40 or two for $50; Adult cats are $20; two puppies receive a $50 discount; and adult dogs are $60. Donations of collars, leashes, cat and kitten or dog and puppy food (hard and canned), kitten formula, treats, toys, blankets, newspapers and more accepted! Message Sierra's Haven Facebook page for more information. MINFORD SPRING FESTIVAL — This weekend at Rose Valley Wildlife Park, 330 Marcum Road, Minford, will be filled with family fun! Come enjoy great food, over 30 local vendors, face painting, crafts for kids, balloon fun with Mark Wood, feeding and petting animals and MORE. This event begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday and continues throughout the weekend. TROUT DERBY—The 56th Annual Shawnee State Park Trout Derby takes place from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Turkey Creek Lake, 4404 Ohio 125, West Portsmouth, and is sponsored by the park and the Area Jaycees. Portsmouth. Prizes for all ages, free voluntary boat inspections and kid-friendly fishing at the Turkey Creek Lake beach parking lot. The awards ceremony will take place at 2:30 p.m. at the amphitheater. SUNDAY April 28 MINFORD SPRING FESTIVAL — This weekend at Rose Valley Wildlife Park, 330 Marcum Road, Minford, will be filled with family fun! Come enjoy great food, over 30 local vendors, face painting, crafts for kids, balloon fun with Mark Wood, feeding and petting animals and MORE. This event begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday and continues throughout the weekend. BIKERS FOR CHRIST—Ohio's Bikers for Christ motorcycle ministry will host a 9 a.m. rally with Pastor Kemp Adkins, Kay Corns and Emma Carter. Breakfast is at 9 a.m., service at 10 a.m. and blessing of the bike at noon at Welcome Home Christian Fellowship, 10073A US 23, Lucasville. MONDAY April 29 JEFFERSON Trustees—Jefferson Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the Senior Center on Glendale Road. TUESDAY April 30 Send your events by email to [email protected] to include them in the community calendar! WEDNESDAY May 1st GOLDEN BEARS BREAKFAST – Learn about the health and wellness services offered through the Golden Bears' partnerships with Tri-State Rehab and Shawnee State's dental hygiene program. To RSVP, call (740) 351-3875 or email [email protected]. Free buffet breakfast provided by the SSU Development Foundation. This event will take place at the Morris University Center, 1104 Second St., Portsmouth. Portsmouth Daily Times 2024, all rights reserved

