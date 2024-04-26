The Rise and Fall of Times, Hollywood's Answer to Harvey Weinstein

The overturning of Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction Thursday thrust the #MeToo movement back into the spotlight, sparking a national debate about what the movement has accomplished and where it is going. But one prominent group was missing from the conversation: Times Up.

The organization, launched by a coterie of Hollywood power players following revelations of Weinstein's bad behavior, aimed to formalize the organic, largely online movement. But after its high-profile launch, the group suffered an almost cinematic fall from grace, facing complaints of elitism from staff, becoming enmeshed in sexual harassment allegations against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and, ultimately, completely suspending its operations.

Other organizations, like Tarana Burkes Me Too International, have remained strong, securing stable funding and launching survivor support programs. And the passage of laws in at least seven states opening a lookback window for prosecutions has resulted in thousands of lawsuits against alleged abusers over the past two years.

Speaking hours after Weinstein's conviction was overturned, Burke warned the public not to view the news as a referendum on the movement's success, saying the ruling actually meant we to have a movement.

Ten years ago, we couldn't put a man like Harvey Weinstein in a courtroom and we need to be clear about that, she said.

But the story of Times Up provides crucial lessons about where the movement can succeed and where some of its pitfalls lie.

What is Times Up?

Times Up was founded on January 1, 2018, three months later THE New York Times first reported Weinstein's predation. Conceived at a meeting of frustrated talent agents, the group made their official debut with an open letter in the Times signed by hundreds of women in Hollywood, calling for rapid and effective change to make the entertainment industry a safe and fair place for all.

He called on actors and actresses to wear black to awards shows to show solidarity, a call heard by big names like Meryl Streep, Michelle Williams and Eva Longoria. And he announced the creation of a legal defense fund, led by former Obama White House aide Tina Tchen and famed civil rights lawyer Roberta Kaplan, to help less privileged women sue for workplace harassment. A week after its launch, the defense fund had raised nearly $15 million.

Who was involved?

Times Up has tapped some of the biggest names in Hollywood and beyond to advance its mission, with major donations from Shonda Rhimes, Steven Spielberg, Reese Witherspoon and others. Hollywood power players like Oprah Winfrey dedicated their acceptance speeches to promoting the organization, and Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. Nancy Pelosi, wore Times Up-branded pins during the State of the Union address. the Union of Donald Trump.

In October 2018, in response to concerns that the group had become scattered and unorganized, the group named Lisa Borders, president of the Women's National Basketball Association, as CEO and president and launched subgroups dedicated to technology , health, advertising and other fields.

When did the controversy start?

The group faced its first major scandal in February 2019, after allegations surfaced that Border's son inappropriately touched a professional massage client. He denied the allegations, but Borders resigned the next day, citing family concerns. Times Up released a statement saying it remains true to its mission to create safe, fair and dignified work for women of all kinds.

Eight months later, the group named Tchen, Michelle Obama's former chief of staff, as CEO. Tchen, a former partner at the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, previously served as an advisor to the Southern Poverty Law Center on allegations of sexual harassment and racism and worked on several other boards and councils non-profit.

Despite his considerable civil rights efforts, Tchen would not be able to stave off criticism of the organization for long.

What happened next ?

Reports of dissatisfaction with the new management team began to spread in spring 2021, when the Daily Beast reported growing unease among staff. Among the issues was Tchen's alleged denigration of the directors of On disk, a documentary about survivors by Russell Simmons. (The Hollywood Reporter had previously reported a conflict over TIME UP's refusal to support the film.)

Other concerns included Tchen's alleged statement to staffers that TIME UP had always been an organization of rich and powerful people, and what staffers described as deference by top executives to Democratic leaders like Pelosi, Sen. Chuck Schumer and in what would become its most damning alliance. York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Where does Cuomo fit into all this?

Staff members at the time told The Daily Beast that Times Up seemed uncomfortably comfortable with the New York governor, revealing that they were reprimanded for posting comments on social media about one of his main critics, state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi. When Cuomo was accused of sexual harassment by former aides, Times Up broke with other women's rights organizations that were calling for an independent investigation, saying instead that his administration should investigate it itself.

The Cuomo admin conducting an investigation into himself is NOT independent, the Sexual Harassment Task Force, an Albany-based group of harassment and assault survivors, tweeted at the time. Please do better, @TIMESUPNOW. Victims trust you.

The controversy exploded in August of that year, when a report from the state attorney general's office found that Kaplan and Tchen had consulted with Cuomo on how to respond to the allegations. According to the report, the two men even signed a letter disparaging one of the accusers and, according to The Washington Postasked staff not to issue a public statement in their favor.

The reaction to the news was instant. A group of survivors published an open letter on August 9, 2021, claiming that Times Up had abandoned the very people it was supposed to defend, and calling on the group to remove all board members and staff who supported perpetrators of harm, in an effective manner. immediately. Both Tchen and Kaplan left the organization by the end of the month.

Where is Times Up now?

Reeling from the Cuomo controversy, the group announced mass layoffs and a major reset on November 21. The group also disbanded its celebrity advisory board and brought in consultant Leilani M. Brown to conduct an investigation into what went wrong.

Ultimately, however, the reforms could not save Times Up, which announced in January 2023 that it would cease operations and transfer its remaining resources to the Times Up Legal Defense Fund.

“This was not an easy decision, but the board was unanimous that it was the right decision and the most effective way to move forward,” said board chair Gabrielle Sulzberger. Associated Press.

What happens next?

The dissolution of Times Up has not slowed the progress of the broader #MeToo movement. In addition to Weinstein, whose conviction in Los Angeles still stands, major celebrities like R. Kelly and Danny Masterson have been convicted of sex crimes and sentenced to decades in prison.

Civilian victories are also piling up. Last year, writer E. Jean Carroll won $5 million in her sexual abuse lawsuit against Donald Trump, as well as an $83 million defamation suit. Bills passed in New York and California in 2022 and 2023 respectively allowed survivors to file sexual abuse claims outside the statute of limitations, leading to lawsuits against major figures like Mayor Cuomo from New York Eric Adams, Sean Diddy Combs, Tommy Lee, Vin. Diesel and others. Supporters are campaigning to make permanent New York's review period, which expired at the end of last year.

Other anti-sexual abuse organizations, like Me Too International, have seen lasting success. The Burkes Group became an official nonprofit in 2019 and has major institutional sponsors, including CBS, Google, Gucci, and HBO, as well as individuals like Alyssa Milano and Reese Witherspoon. The group launched a digital initiative called Survivors Sanctuary in 2022, which offers self-paced prompts and exercises as well as other forms of support for survivors.

Even after Weinstein's setback, advocates remain steadfast in their determination to move the movement forward.

Today is also a reminder of the strength of our unity and our unwavering commitment to joining forces and continuing to work to ensure we can all be safe and secure from violence and harm sexual relations in the world of work and everywhere, Mnica Ramrez. , the founder of Justice for Migrant Women, said in a statement.

She added: While this outcome is once again incredibly disappointing, we remain committed to building a world where women and survivors can make their voices heard.