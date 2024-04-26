The Movie Guru: 'Challengers' and 'Scoop' offer their own kind of power games

“Challengers” is now in theaters.

MGM/Courtesy photo

Challengers

All is fair in love, war and tennis. But that doesn't mean there are survivors.

That's certainly the case in “Challengers,” the tense, sexy and psychological new film from director Luca Guadagnino. The film chronicles the shifts in power between the three central characters, on and off the tennis court, and the never-ending question of where and if different types of love fit into it all. The sports scenes are captivating, but what will really hold your attention is tracking how the three characters push and pull each other into the best and worst versions of themselves.

The film begins with a classic sports trope, the tense confrontation between two rivals. Why they are rivals and why this seemingly insignificant match is so important to both of them is slowly revealed through flashbacks that show how deeply connected the three characters are. You follow their lives through jumps in time like you would volleys in a tennis match, propelled by changing, sometimes hidden desires that the boys sometimes don't understand themselves.

Josh O'Conner and Mike Faist are fascinating as the two men caught in a years-long game, friends and enemies with a constant undercurrent of something more. Even more interesting is Zendaya, the true power player who controls the boys' game of a lifetime with a subtlety and skill that none of them can match. The only failure of the film is that we don't see enough of what motivates her once she loses her own ability to take the field due to injury, her motivations become too opaque to really get into. This drains the power from her character, and since Zendaya brought the most propulsive force to the film, it's a clear loss.

Whether it's love, war or tennis, it's the players who really make it all make sense.

Rating: Three and a half stars

Scoop (Netflix)

Journalism films are designed to scratch a very particular itch.

Since they're designed around stories big enough to warrant their own films, we already know what the big reveal is. Journalism films are for those of us who are interested in the story behind the story, all the twists and turns it took to bring the truth to light. This is a specific audience, but for people who fit our expectations, it can be very satisfying.

“Scoop,” which focuses on Prince Andrew’s BBC interview that cost him his titles, finds that satisfaction on a more psychological level. The dark secrets here are firmly planted in the prince's head, all linked to his involvement with sex trafficker Harvey Weinstein. What journalists need to do here is a careful dance of trust and truth, to bring the prince into a position where he condemns himself on national television.

The film assumes some basic knowledge of the Weinstein situation that not everyone may have, although it ultimately lays out the basic facts. A quick refresher beforehand will allow you to enjoy the film more, as well as understand the power and protection the royal family has in England. No matter how many facts they had, they still had to lure the prince out of the protective barrier of his mother's power.

Billie Piper and Gillian Anderson are both excellent, classic journalistic archetypes. Piper is a features coordinator who wants respect, while Anderson is a veteran interviewer who still feels the pressure of being a woman in a man's world. Rufus Sewell is almost unrecognizable as Prince Andrew, hiding behind a crumbling wall of his own justifications.

If you're interested, you can watch the actual interview after the movie is over. This makes it all the more satisfying.

Rating: Two and a half stars

Jenniffer Wardell is an award-winning film critic and member of the Denver Film Critics Society. Find her on Twitter at @wardellwriter or message her at [email protected] .