R. Kelly's child abuse conviction upheld by Chicago court

R. Kelly's attempt to shorten his long prison terms failed Friday, with the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago ruling that his 2022 conviction would be upheld.

Kelly had attempted to appeal the 20-year sentence imposed on his child pornography conviction in Chicago, seeking a reduction in the prison term, but the court's ruling rejected that offer this week after directly linking the Chicago sentence to the 30-year sentence imposed on the singer. New York for sex trafficking and racketeering.

According to court documents obtained by The Daily Beast, Kelly appealed his conviction for sexual exploitation and solicitation of a child on the grounds that because the statute of limitations on the charges had expired, one of the charges should have been heard by a separate jury. and this 240 month sentence was procedurally irregular.

All of these points were rejected, as it was argued that the statute of limitations extended throughout the victims' lives, the jury was properly instructed and discharged its duty carefully, even acquitting Kelly of seven counts and justifying his sentence of 240 months. sentence according to the guidelines. Subsequently, the court ruled this week that Kelly's six convictions would not be overturned and he would not receive a new sentencing hearing.

Disgraced R&B star still appeals conviction in New York, saying explosive docuseries Surviving R. Kelly unfairly influenced his trial.

We are disappointed by the decision but our fight is far from over, Jennifer Bonjean, Kelly's lawyer, told The Daily Beast. We will seek review from the Supreme Court and continue to pursue all appeals until we free R. Kelly. You can bet on that.