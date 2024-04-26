Whatcom County Executive Refuses to Resign, Welcomes Investigation





County Executive Satpal Sidhu refuses to resign after the Whatcom Democrats board demanded his resignation over his handling of sexual harassment allegations against a former public works director. I do not intend to resign in response to the Whatcom Democrats' board letter, which is based on incomplete information and misrepresentation of facts, he said in a prepared statement Thursday, April 25 . I welcome calls for greater clarity and transparency around this situation, and if the county council wishes to conduct an investigation, shed more light on the situation and assess the facts, I will fully support that, Sidhu said in the statement . The Whatcom Democrats' executive council released its scathing open letter Wednesday. It accuses Sidhu and his team of covering up the conduct that led to the departure of former Public Worker Director Jon Hutchings and continuing to do so by providing him with a glowing letter of recommendation. Hutchings was confirmed by the Lynden City Council as public works director in May 2023. The Democrats' letter says the leader's actions undermine confidence in his ability to ensure the level of change needed to prevent sexual harassment in the future. Jed Holmes, the leaders' spokesman, said Sidhu was disappointed that the Democrats' executive council adopted a statement containing factual errors, noting that such situations are always nuanced and have many layers of complexity, and that the Political rhetoric does not help bring clarity. Thursday's statement said the Democrats' letter is inaccurate in several respects, including the timeline of the harassment reports. In 2021, an individual raised concerns about unwanted conduct, but those who were aware of the situation did not follow the harassment reporting policy and did not share this information with their superiors, a Holmes said. The Executive was not informed and could not act on this information in 2021. Sidhu learned of the harassment in October 2022, and Hutchings signed a separation agreement in November. Council members and the general public became aware of the county's handling of Hutching's resignation and subsequent $225,000 settlement in a Cascade PBS investigative article published last week. The story details the county's actions before and after an independent investigation into allegations that Hutchings made sexual comments to one employee and touched another in the workplace. The article said internal records revealed several women accused Hutchings of inappropriate conduct. In the letter to council members, Sidhu confirmed Tuesday that he did not bring the matter before council, but rather worked alongside the county's human resources and legal teams to ensure compliance with county policies and procedures. At the County Council meeting on Tuesday, April 23, Council Member Todd Donovan raised the issue of leadership's handling of actions before and after Hutchings' departure. “What I see in the email that Satpal sent us is not consistent with what we heard from our attorney, who was the settlement attorney, which raises some embarrassing questions,” Donovan said . He said there may be a need to consider some things in the county charter regarding the board's responsibility for human resources matters. A previous version of this story did not mention Council Member Todd Donovan's name and position in full. This story was updated to reflect this change on Friday, April 26 at 9:15 a.m. Isaac Stone Simonelli is a CDN business and investigative reporter; contact him at [email protected]; 360-922-3090 ext. 127.

