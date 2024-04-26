Entertainment
Pennsylvania school board reinstates 30 Rock actor's speech after canceling his lifestyle
A Pennsylvania school board has reversed its unanimous decision to cancel a speech by former 30 Rock actor and anti-bullying advocate Maulik Pancholy over concerns about his activism and lifestyle.
The decision sparked a backlash from students, parents and community members who felt the board canceled Pancholy's appearance because he was gay.
After two weeks of outcry, the Cumberland Valley School District Board of Education held a special meeting Wednesday that resulted in a 5-4 vote to reinstate Pancholy's visit to a local middle school.
The actor and author reacted to the news in a video posted to social media the following day.
I am deeply grateful to the hundreds of people who showed up and for the outpouring of support from the superintendent, administrators, parents, caregivers, teachers and community members, he said .
Pancholy said he was especially moved by students from the school district who courageously spoke up during a public comment session at the meeting.
Thank you for sharing your powerful messages of love, inclusion, respect and belonging. It was an honor to listen to each of you, he said. I look forward to meeting you all in person.
Pancholy is an actor best known for his role in 30 Rock and as the voice of Baljeet Tjinder in the cartoon Phineas and Ferb. He is also the author of two award-winning children's books on bullying and LGBTQ inclusion.
Wednesday's school board meeting, which lasted more than five hours, began with apologies from some board members, including Bud Schaffner, who CNN affiliate WHP-TV reported is facing requests his resignation because of remarks he made at the April 15 meeting about Pancholy's sexuality.
“I want to apologize to everyone tonight, especially our students, staff and families,” Schaffner said. I will accept the blame because of the insensitive word I said on April 15th. I completely understand the interpretation of my poor choice of word, but that's not what I meant. I am not prejudiced and that is not who I am or what Cumberland Valley stands for.
I am proud of the diversity of the Cumberland Valley School District and agree that nothing could be more important than a message of acceptance and anti-bullying, not only for our students but for everyone.
But for many in the community, including students, the apology and reversal of the board did not go far enough.
When you voted to cancel the assembly, you sent students the message that it's okay to judge people who are different from you, an eighth-grader told the school board 'administration. It is your duty to use your position of power to help people when you instead use it to cause harm.
I am here to say that the students of Cumberland Valley will not tolerate bullying behavior from the adults on our school board.
CVSD parent Trisha Comstock who started a petition to reinstate Pancholy's speech which won more than 9,000 signaturesthanked the board members who apologized, but emphasized that the work to build a more tolerant and inclusive community would continue.
When a person loses belonging, it compromises their well-being, Comstock said. Don’t we want all of our students, our staff and our community as a whole to feel like they belong? When that happens, we all win and we're just getting started.
