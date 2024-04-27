Biggest Bollywood movie had 5 star kids, Rs 250 cr budget, #BoycottBollywood killed it, director went into hiding, now…





Bollywood's biggest period drama had a budget of Rs 250 crore with seven superstars but was never made

February 2020 seems like an eternity ago to most people. That was just four years ago (technically), but there's a whole pandemic and more in between. For the Hindi film industry, this phase also included the #BoycottBollywood trend that came and went, but claimed a few casualties (films shelved) along the way. One of them was supposed to be the biggest multi-starrer Bollywood has ever seen. Bollywood's biggest film with a budget of Rs 250 crore and seven superstars In February 2020, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions announced the director's ambitious project – Takht. The period drama was supposed to follow the rivalry of brothers Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh and boasted a slam dunk cast. Apart from Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh as the two Mughals, the film also starred Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles, besides Bhumi Pednekar. The announcement was made with a release date teaser, featuring the voices of Vicky and Ranveer. The film, which was reportedly put together on a massive budget of Rs 250 crore, was scheduled to release on December 24, 2021. Why Takht suffered from #BoycottBollywood In June 2020, the sudden death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput changed the landscape of Bollywood for months to come. While the death has since been ruled a suicide, wild conspiracy theories and allegations of ostracization have brought Karan Johar to the forefront as a target of trolls. The #BoycottBollywood trend started as a backlash against nepotism in the industry and quickly became a tool to target any “child stars” or “insiders”. Unknowingly, Johar became the face of it all. The filmmaker left Twitter upset about the harassment and went incognito for some time. This, combined with Covid-19 lockdowns, affected Takht production. The film was supposed to hit theaters in 2020, but that entire year was lost and the film was never able to get back on track. The presence of child stars in Takht also irritated many “commentators”. Karan Johar moved on to direct Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which released in 2023 to resounding success at the box office. Will Takht ever be realized? Karan Johar has mentioned several times that Takht was not shelved but merely delayed. While promoting Rocky Aur Rani in 2023, the director said in interviews that he intends to bring Takht back on track after Rocky Aur Rani. However, so far no movement has been recorded in this direction. The fate of the period epic remains uncertain. THE DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/bollywood/report-bollywood-s-biggest-film-takht-shelved-budget-boycott-bollywood-karan-johar-ranveer-vicky-kareena-alia-janhvi-3086979 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos