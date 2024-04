Masquerade costume party takes over Longmont as pint-sized fairies and elves invade Boulder – Boulder Daily Camera

TODAY IN THE AIR Boulder native Isaac Endo leads Energeia: Bright and Unbearable Realities, Frequent Flyers' new aerial dance and multimedia performance, presented at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $26 to $30; frequentflyers.org. DANCE Hip-hop, aerial dances and various forms of fusion dance highlight the CU Department of Theater and Dance FRESH: Spring 2024 Dance Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the York Irey Theater on the CU campus in Boulder; free; cupresents.org. MUSIC Two unique chamber operas created by American composers Amy Beachs Cabildo and Missy Mazzolis Proving Up are performed by the CU College of Music at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Imig Music Building, 1020 18th St., Rocher; $23 to $35; cupresents.org. WEEKEND MUSIC Amid his two guitars and a road tour, bluesman Tinsley Ellis leaves the road for a stripped-down solo concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder; $25 to $40; etown.org. TO PARTY Join others and dress up for the Downtown Longmont Masquerade Costume Crawl, and enjoy food, drinks and music from the Roots and Rhythm Band, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Bricks on Main, 417 Main St. , Longmont. Visit downtown Longmont.com for more information. MUSIC Singer Cody Qualls is joined by his band The Brand New Ancients for a show Sunday at 7 p.m. at Nissis, 1455 Coal Creek Dr., Lafayette; $25; nissis.com. FUTURE MOVIE Wes Andersons 2023 film Asteroid City is set in a fictional American desert town in the 1950s, when a stargazing event is disrupted by world-changing events. It is shown Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Longmont Museums Stewart Auditorium, 400 Quail Road, Longmont; $5 to $10; longmontcolorado.gov. FREE SONG Area singers share the stage during Expressions of Hometown Musical Celebration, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday at 6th Avenue Plaza, 540 Main St., Longmont; free; downtown Longmont.com. CHILDREN Usher in spring when pint-sized fairies and elves follow the Tulip Fairy as they awaken the tulips in the Tulip Fairies and Elves Parade from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in the Block 1,300 homes at Pearl Street Mall in Boulder; free; boulderdowntown.com.

