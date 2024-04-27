Paid influencers are harming Bollywood, business analysts say

Bollywood is being criticized for its recent marketing strategies by business analysts. Some of their recent marketing tactics are being questioned, particularly Buy-One-Get-One (BOGO) ticket deals and paid influencer online posts in an attempt to dupe the public and they're not even doing it. nothing good since the films would go then. to suffer big losses.

Inflated ticket sales or viral online engagement are used to promote the name of the film, but they do not really bring the expected positive results and could seriously harm the Indian film industry.

Buy one, get one free (BOGO)

Buy one for one (BOGO) ticket deals are being heavily questioned as they have been in practice since 2023. The Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke was reportedly among the first to get the BOGO deal from its very opening weekend.

The trend has just picked up in the films it is applied to with Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya, Crew, Maidaan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan having the offer while Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhis Do Aur Do Pyaar had BOGO from the day of the exit.

The concept of BOGO simply means that the consumer will receive a free ticket with the purchase of a ticket. In this scenario, the viewer will pay for one ticket while the cost of the other ticket will come out of the producer's pocket.

While there is nothing inherently wrong with this practice, it is the timing of it being called into question that is in question. Films like Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan also had BOGO, but it was implemented only after its fourth week of release and its milestones achieved, while Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 only had it for the holiday season. Raksha Bandhan.

However, currently the films see BOGO being there from day one which makes the total collection of the film questionable as the producer was putting his own money into the box office earnings of the film.

Trade Analyst Komal Nahta speaking on Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya of Dinesh Vijans Maddock Films said He (the producer) takes money from one pocket and puts it in another. PVRs and INOXs are very happy with this unhealthy trend, because they are guaranteed to receive all of the revenue even if the films are bad. They don't care whether the public pays them or whether the producers themselves pay them.

Nahta added You are messing up industry standards, causing even more harm to the industry at the expense of your own film, And You want to make a profit but don't think of a greater interest. I know it's easier said than done, everyone wants to make money, but not at the cost of disrupting norms. It's almost like literally luring the audience in by saying: Bas tum aajao cinemas mein, I know this isn't a good film, but come on.

He also said It's an accelerated position because once or twice it might work, but then people start saying: Arey ye bakwaas film hai isiliye offer hai. This is an extremely unhealthy trend.

Fake Celebrity Marketing Stunts

There has also been a recent trend of fake celebrity marketing stunts where celebrities post messages online or are “filmed” doing something, generating a lot of buzz and it all turns out to be a marketing ploy for a film or brand campaign.

Nora Fatehi recently made headlines after she called out the brand 'Lululemon' for using her deepfake for advertising, which was later revealed to be a brand partnership between her and HDFC Bank aimed at spreading awareness about deepfakes and false scams.

Poonam Pandey also made headlines when she posted a message stating that she was dead. However, this turned out to be a hoax aimed at raising awareness about cervical cancer. In another case, a video of Ranbir Kapoor throwing a fan's phone went viral with many people venting their anger over it and posting appeal messages but it was just an advertisement for the Oppo phone brand.

However, experts wonder what the repercussions of such marketing ploys will be. Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) CEO Manisha Kapoor said When such tactics become common, they ultimately erode the trust consumers place in celebrities and brands. While there may be a short-term gain in attention in a crowded market, the credibility of the entire ecosystem is compromised by repeated cases. Consumers begin to view advertising and brands with skepticism, unsure of what to believe. Any reduction in trust in brands and advertising ultimately increases business costs.

Paid influencers

Another harmful trend is the use of paid influencers who will promote a film or even downgrade another for a chargeable amount. According to a report by Indian Express, “Twitter critics charge between Rs 15,000 and Rs 60,000 per tweet, depending on which users are exploiting” and it can even go to Rs. 9,999. 2 lakhs or more if it is for the full campaign of the film.

A distributor said: This is all done to manipulate the public. But the spectators are king, they just know a successful film, a bad film, a good film or a bad film. Who are you to decide that? Jab jeb se paise jaata hai, tab pata chalta hai photo kaisi hai.

According to a trade insider People who do their job with honesty, if their opinions are the same as those of the samosa reviewers, people will even start to question their credibility. The audience doesn't care, they watch what they want. Brahmastra was slammed by major critics, but it still did business of Rs 240 cr. Your trailer, the music, it's make or break.

According to the report, another source said If this stops, the industry will create something else. As in the last five years, they also created influencers to promote their films, and now they are paying influencers to dance with them. Imagine a big star paying an influencer to do a reel with him? They will find innovative ways to ruin their own reputation. This won't stop.

Focused on movie stars rather than actual audiences

According to a Livemint report, one of the marketing failures of the Indian film industry is trying to focus more on pleasing celebrities and producers instead of focusing on the real targets, audiences or having a real impact.

The marketing campaigns are so disjointed that they fail to grab the audience's attention, or even if they do, they fail to achieve the actual goal of the film.

This then leads to the audience having a wrong perception of the film and expecting something and getting something completely different.

This would have happened with the marketing of films like Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and many others. Here, the focus seemed to be on the celebrity power of the main protagonists rather than the message of the film, which led to a very complicated marketing campaign, with the result that the film did not perform as well as it did. should have.

