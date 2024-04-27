Biden obstructs traffic in Westchester to hang out with Hollywood stars

President Biden's campaign fundraiser at the Westchester County home of Hollywood stars Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones caused a traffic nightmare Thursday in towns along the Hudson River.

Westchester County officials closed a roughly 2-mile stretch of Route 9, from Tarrytown to Irvington, ahead of the 81-year-old president's appearance at the high-dollar fundraiser.

Further road closures have not been announced due to safety concerns.

Much of Route 9 was closed to traffic Thursday due to the fundraiser. Peter Carr/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Irvington streets were full of new signs Thursday, usersharing images of barricades restricting roads to local traffic and residents only.

Government offices in Irvington, including the municipal court and library, closed at 1 p.m.

Five School districts in the area sent children home early in anticipation of the traffic jams Biden's visit would cause.

All after-school programs in the districts – Irvington, Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Tarrytown and Hastings-on-Hudson – have also been canceled.

Thanks to Joe Biden, Michael Douglas and Debra Winger for boosting traffic in the Rivertowns today, said one enraged New Yorker. written the. Obviously your celebrity fundraiser is more important than kids spending a full day at school or me getting milk on Main Street.

The president was in Syracuse before the fundraiser, touting the $6 billion in subsidies awarded to semiconductor maker Micron through the CHIPS Act.

After the event, he traveled on Air Force One to John F. Kennedy Airport, then took a helicopter to Westchester County Airport before his motorcade rolled into the hours of points to Douglas and Zeta-Jones' $4.5 million estate in Irvington.

Biden's motorcade traveled from the Westchester County Airport to the Douglas/Zeta-Jones Estate at the height of rush hour Thursday. P.A.

The fundraiser took place in the backyard of the A-listers' riverside home, where about 100 people sat under a tent to listen to Douglas and Biden speak, according to a pool report.

Douglas noted that his wife could not attend the fundraiser because she was filming a new television series in Dublin, Ireland.

“Number 46 has to become number 47,” the Wall Street actor said, calling Biden an extraordinary and seasoned veteran.

Biden joked that he had something in common with the Oscar winner.

We both married well above our ranks, he said.

Anti-Israel protesters and supporters of the president gathered near Biden's campaign fundraising site in Irvington. Peter Carr/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Biden told the crowd that he did not watch former President Donald Trump's secret trial in Manhattan because he was busy campaigning, before cracking a joke he has frequently deployed at the expense of his opponent in 2024.

“The other day, a defeated-looking guy came up to me and said, ‘Mr. Mr. President, I am crushed by debt. I am completely devastated. I had to tell him, 'Donald, I'm sorry, I can't help you,'” Biden joked.

The president criticized Trump, 77, for lying about COVID and asking the American people to inject bleach into their arms.

He injected it into his hair, Biden said.

Fashion designer Eileen Fisher, attorney Rodge Cohen and his wife Barbara, businessman and venture capitalist Robert Goodman and his wife Jayne Lipman, hedge fund manager John Shapiro and his wife Shonni Siverberg, and Jonathan and Judy Siegel were all listed as reception hosts, along with Douglas and Zeta-Jones.

Tickets for the event ranged from $3,300 for one person to $100,000 for hosts.

It's unclear how much the Biden campaign raised from the event.

The Post has contacted the Biden campaign for comment.