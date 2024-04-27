Meet Tom Holland's Younger Brother, Harry Holland: The Brother of Marvel Stars Was in The Mandalorian and Diana, and Also Writes and Directs, But He Was Cut from Spider-Man: No Way Home

Thanks to Instagram, we know that Tom and Harry Holland are big golf lovers. Photo: @harryholland64/Instagram

When I wrote the film, we were in Cleveland, Ohio, working on Cherry and I was having issues with my own mental health, Harry reportedly told the festival audience. I knew I wanted to create something and that the topic of mental health would be at the forefront of everything I wrote.

Harry Holland presents his film Last Call at the Sands International Film Festival. Photo: @harryholland64/Instagram

Here's what we know about Tom Holland's little brother and his budding film career.

Who are Harry Holland's parents?

Harry and Tom Holland's supportive parents, Dominic and Nikki Holland. Photo: @dommoholland/Instagram

Harry Holland and his famous brother are the sons of Dominic and Nikki Holland have been married since 1994, according to an old photo of Nikki as a bride shared on Instagram.

Papa Dominic works as a comedian, author and broadcaster. As stated on his website, he has written nine books and was behind the BBC Radio 4 series. Dominic Holland's Small World. According to his IMDB profile, he has also worked as a screenwriter on British television series, including New spanking show (2000), Unleaded (2014) and The Rob Brydon Show (2010). Their mother Nikki, who studied textiles at university with Dominic, also took up a different career after graduating. According to her website, she is a highly experienced photographer specializing in acting, social media and corporate portraits.

Where did the Holland family grow up?

From left to right: twins Sam and Harry Holland with their older brother, actor Tom Holland. Photo: @harryholland64/Instagram

After having Tom Holland, Dominic and Nikki had twins Sam and Harry in 1999, and their youngest son, Paddy, in 2004. According to People, they all grew up in Kingston upon Thames in London, United Kingdom.

Harry Holland's parents, Dominic and Nikki, are also creatives. Photo: @dommoholland/Instagram

“We had this amazing foundation where no matter what time of day it was, Mom or Dad was home,” Tom said of his upbringing on the On Purpose Podcast with Jay Shetty in 2023. We felt so strong as a family that I really admire the way my dad was there.

What does Harry Holland do for a living?

Harry Holland was supposed to be in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but his scene was cut during the final edit. Photo: @harryholland64/Instagram

Like his older brother and father, Harry went to the the world of showbiz . In addition to his personal film projects, the 25-year-old has also accompanied Tom on set on several occasions, appearing in both films. The impossible And Cherry with him.

According to Tom's interview on The Graham Norton ShowHarry was also supposed to star in Spider-Man: No Way Homebut his scene didn't make the final cut.

We cast Harry and he's on set. I go to the stunt coordinator and I say, Please, whatever you do with the stunt, make it upside down. Bless God, he's doing a really good job, he said, adding, “But the icing on the cake and I don't think he actually knows it, we saw the movie the other day and they cut the scene. It's not in the movie.

Harry Holland shared a photo of himself in Morocco with his 1.2 million followers. Photo: @harryholland64/Instagram

However, Harry's true passion seems to be directing, and he has been behind six short films to date, including Roses for Lily and the above Last call.

What movies and TV shows has Harry Holland starred in?

Harry Holland grew up in Kingston, London with his brothers. Photo: @harryholland64/Instagram

When it comes to action, he doesn't just follow Tom Holland around Hollywood. Harry has starred in nine films and television shows in total, including Diane (2013) with Naomi Watts, last Christmas in 2019, and played the role of the noble Mon Calamari in an episode of The Mandalorian in 2023.

He is popular on social media

Harry has amassed an impressive following in recent years. He now has 1.2 million followers on Instagram, where he mostly shares photos of himself playing golf and spending time with friends and family.

He is close to his brother

It seems that the Holland brothers are all very close to each other. They regularly share photos together on Instagram.

Harry Holland is 25 years old and already an experienced director and actor. Photo: @harryholland64/Instagram

In a 2021 post, Tom shared a photo with his brother on his shoulders, with the caption: Today was easily one of the highlights of my career. For those of you who were there, you know what I'm talking about and for those of you who weren't, you better buckle up!!!