Meet Tom Holland's Younger Brother, Harry Holland: The Brother of Marvel Stars Was in The Mandalorian and Diana, and Also Writes and Directs, But He Was Cut from Spider-Man: No Way Home
When I wrote the film, we were in Cleveland, Ohio, working on Cherry and I was having issues with my own mental health, Harry reportedly told the festival audience. I knew I wanted to create something and that the topic of mental health would be at the forefront of everything I wrote.
Here's what we know about Tom Holland's little brother and his budding film career.
Who are Harry Holland's parents?
Papa Dominic works as a comedian, author and broadcaster. As stated on his website, he has written nine books and was behind the BBC Radio 4 series. Dominic Holland's Small World. According to his IMDB profile, he has also worked as a screenwriter on British television series, including New spanking show (2000), Unleaded (2014) and The Rob Brydon Show (2010). Their mother Nikki, who studied textiles at university with Dominic, also took up a different career after graduating. According to her website, she is a highly experienced photographer specializing in acting, social media and corporate portraits.
Where did the Holland family grow up?
After having Tom Holland, Dominic and Nikki had twins Sam and Harry in 1999, and their youngest son, Paddy, in 2004. According to People, they all grew up in Kingston upon Thames in London, United Kingdom.
What does Harry Holland do for a living?
According to Tom's interview on The Graham Norton ShowHarry was also supposed to star in Spider-Man: No Way Homebut his scene didn't make the final cut.
We cast Harry and he's on set. I go to the stunt coordinator and I say, Please, whatever you do with the stunt, make it upside down. Bless God, he's doing a really good job, he said, adding, “But the icing on the cake and I don't think he actually knows it, we saw the movie the other day and they cut the scene. It's not in the movie.
However, Harry's true passion seems to be directing, and he has been behind six short films to date, including Roses for Lily and the above Last call.
What movies and TV shows has Harry Holland starred in?
He is popular on social media
Harry has amassed an impressive following in recent years. He now has 1.2 million followers on Instagram, where he mostly shares photos of himself playing golf and spending time with friends and family.
He is close to his brother
It seems that the Holland brothers are all very close to each other. They regularly share photos together on Instagram.
In a 2021 post, Tom shared a photo with his brother on his shoulders, with the caption: Today was easily one of the highlights of my career. For those of you who were there, you know what I'm talking about and for those of you who weren't, you better buckle up!!!
