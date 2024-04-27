Bikefest 2024 in Leesburg, Florida: Live Updates





Bikefest is back! Leesburg's annual celebration takes place April 26-28. Follow us here to see how things go on April 26. Entertainment programming is available here. Wondering where to park? Look at this. Wondering what to expect? You can learn more here. Al Minner, Leesburg City Manager We greeted City Manager Al Minner near the Budweiser stage, catching up with local first responders. Julie Garisto Oh, the things you see at Bikefest 2 best motorcycle owners The voting process, explained The Daily Commercial spoke with Tony Cianci, publisher of Full Throttle magazine. We asked them how they judged the bikes for the competitions that will take place on Friday and Saturday. “So I created this form and a lot of people respect the fact that we're judging a bike and it's not just a popularity contest. It's based on a points system, you know, from engine to frame, including the wiring of the wheels, the saddle, paint, general appearance, theme. “So, you know, every bike has a seat. Every bike has two wheels, every bike has handlebars, every bike has a motor. It just depends on what you've done to it, if the motor is dirty and it's there's oil everywhere it's going to lose points If it's clean and you put caps on your bolts and everything is chromed and polished it'll look really good it'll probably get better. points. Hence the same thing with the seat and everything. “So, you know, it all fits into a points system.” Julie Garisto Refresh At 3:46 p.m. we cool off again at Artist with a Purpose. It’s nice to see the bikes riding on Main Street! I had some connectivity issues before, but people were kind enough to let me use their WiFi. Semeion Richardson, thanks. There is a pretty banner welcoming bikers. We headed to the end of downtown to meet the winners of the Full Throttle competition today, but they're still counting the scores. Kendall Tuckers are set to take the stage at 4:30 p.m. Julie Garisto Here they are! Check out this video of bikers arriving in town for Bikefest. Looking for something to do that doesn't involve Bikefest? If Bikefest isn't for you, consider other weekend entertainment options, listed here. I must love it There is a lot of merchandise for sale at Bikefest. Here's a look at one item. Julie Garisto Check out this bike There are all kinds of motorcycles at Bikefest. Check this one out. Julie Garisto Let's get started! Correspondent Paul Ryan and Editor Julie Garisto were at Bikefest today. Discover his photo gallery, which we will add to throughout the day. Look for more coverage on Saturday and Sunday. [email protected]

