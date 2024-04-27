FRANKIE VALLI AND THE FOUR SEASONS WILL BE HONORED WITH A STAR ON THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME

WHO | HONORED Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

EMCEE Marc Malkin, Variety/Senior Editor, Culture and Events

GUEST SPEAKERS TBD

WHAT Dedication of the 2,780th star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame

WHEN Friday, May 3, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. (Pacific Time)

WHERE 6150 Hollywood Boulevard

WATCH LIVE The event will be streamed live exclusively on walkoffame.com

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons will be honored with the 2,780th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, May 3 at 11:30 a.m. PT at 6150 Hollywood Boulevard. The group will receive the star in the Recording category. Frankie Valli and Bob Gaudio will accept the star on behalf of fellow band members Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi who are no longer with us.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce administers the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame for the city of Los Angeles and has proudly hosted the world's iconic star ceremonies for decades. Millions of people from here and around the world have visited this cultural monument since 1960.

ABOUT OUR HONOREES

“Over a career that spans more than six decades, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons have left an indelible mark on the music industry and touched fans around the world with their timeless music,” said Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer. “Their legion of fans from around the world will be thrilled to see their names on our iconic sidewalk,” added Martinez!

The Four Seasons Group was formed in 1960 in Newark, New Jersey. Since 1970 they have been known as Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. The lead singer is Valli, Bob Gaudio on keyboards and tenor vocals, Tommy DeVito on lead guitar and baritone vocals, and Nick Massi on bass guitar and bass vocals.

Jersey's first boy, Frankie Valli, is a true American legend. His incredible career with The Four Seasons and his solo success spawned countless hit singles, with unforgettable tracks like “Sherry”, “Walk Like A Man”, “Big Girls Don't Cry”, “Rag Doll”, “December '63″. – Oh What A Night”, “Can't Take My Eyes Off of You”, and of course “Grease”.

His songs have been featured in other iconic films such as The Deer Hunter, Dirty Dancing, Mrs. Doubtfire, Conspiracy Theory and The Wanderers. More than 200 artists have performed covers of Frankie's “Can't Take My Eyes Off of You,” from Nancy Wilson's jazz treatment to Lauryn Hill's hip-hop makeover.

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons have sold more than 175 million records worldwide. Valli's long career led to the breakout success of the musical JERSEY BOYS on Broadway. The musical chronicles the incredible careers of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and features all of their biggest hits.

The JERSEY BOYS juggernaut has now been seen by more than 18 million people around the world, won 4 Tony Awards, including Best Musical (2006), and is currently playing in New York, Las Vegas, London, cities across the United States on a national tour and at The in the Netherlands, and will soon open in Korea. It is the 15th longest-running show in Broadway history, having performed over 3,250 performances and recently surpassing Fiddler on the Roof, Hello Dolly!, The Producers, Hairspray, My Fair Lady and Oklahoma.

In 2014, Frankie Valli's life story was featured again in the film adaptation of JERSEY BOYS, directed by Oscar-winning director Clint Eastwood. In Rob Reiner's romantic comedy And So It Goes, Valli also returned to acting. The film starred Michael Douglas and Diane Keaton and was released on July 18, 2014. Frankie recently appeared on the final season of Hawaii Five-0, and her mega-hit BIG GIRLS DON'T CRY was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014. 2015. On May 18, 2015, Dan Rather introduced the legend for his series The Big Interview, and Valli also appeared on the AMC series, The Making of the Mob.

In 2016, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons appeared on Broadway in a limited engagement October 21–29 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater. Frankie Valli released TIS THE SEASONS, a holiday album, on October 14, 2016 on Rhino. Her first-ever foray into jazz, the meticulously crafted album titled “A Touch of Jazz,” was released on June 25, 2021, marking a bold departure from her familiar pop sound. Showcasing Valli's unrivaled vocal range and emotive delivery, the album reimagines classic jazz standards with his own distinctive style, earning praise from critics and music fans alike. Despite this venture into uncharted territory, Valli remains as dynamic and captivating as ever, captivating audiences around the world with his electrifying performances as he continues to tour extensively, ensuring that his timeless music resonates across generations and generations. borders.

Charities that Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons participate in include MusiCares and Broadway Cares.

