Chasing the Twisters and collaborating with tornado fanatic Steven Spielberg

Growing up in the Midwest, filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung developed both a healthy fear of tornadoes and a respect for Jan de Bont's 1996 disaster film Twister. He saw the film in theaters with his family when he was a teenager.

I remember thinking, I didn't know you could chase these things, Chung said. This, to me, was very mind-blowing.

These were forces of nature from which he and his classmates in rural Arkansas, near the Oklahoma border, learned to hide safely. And here are Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Alan Ruck heading their way. Intentionally.

When he was hired to run Twisters, storming of theaters on July 19he knew one thing was non-negotiable: They had to film in Oklahoma, not on sound stages.

I told everyone this was something we had to do. We can't just have blue screens, Chung said. We need to be on the roads with our vans and in the green environments where this story actually takes place.

We would have to make sacrifices, reduce the number of shooting days to make the budget work, but it was important. Twister might have been a major blockbuster, the second highest-grossing film of 1996 behind Independence Day, but to Chung it still felt like a local film shot in his backyard. He also filmed to the pain there, his autobiographical family film which six Oscar nominationsincluding best film and best director.

Although most may remember Minari as a quiet, contemplative film, it was actually the one that got him thinking about doing something with more spectacle. At the end there is a dramatic fire.

We actually set that barn on fire and just took the risk of filming it in one take, Chung said. I remember being so full of adrenaline after that that I wanted to make a disaster movie.

The first place he went to spot Twisters was a farm. The owner came out and greeted Chung with a hug and announcing that he was actually an extra in Minari.

I felt like I was coming home. This is confirmation that we made the right decision, Chung said. “Minari and Twisters, even though they're very different, I kind of think of them as my Oklahoma movies.

There had been talk of a Twister follow-up for a few years, with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment working with The Revenant screenwriter Mark L. Smith to develop a new story and find the best director for the job. Furthermore, Hunt was even reportedly working on a next chapter, and several directors were under consideration.

But Chung proved his passion to Steven Spielberg, Universal and Warner Bros., which oversees international distribution.

It's like I can see it, he said. I was triggering all the emotions in my mind that I wanted the audience to feel.

The film, considered a standalone and not a direct sequel to the 1996 film, stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos and Glen Powell as a new group of storm chasers. None of the characters from the original return, but the legacy of their work is there, the Dorothy sensors are back, as are the references to the fictional Muskogee State University.

We emphasize the idea and fact that, environmentally, storms have become more unpredictable. Tornadoes have also become more unpredictable. It’s just hard science,” Chung said. We also touch on the fact that the technology around what we can understand about tornadoes is growing as well.

They started production starting in spring 2023, to capitalize on the actual tornado season in the region. One day, they were filming a scene of Edgar-Jones and his friends fleeing a giant tornado, trying to get to safety. The team also received warnings of a giant storm arriving and were asked to film what they needed to as quickly as possible. Shortly after they had a successful day and sent everyone home, they received a report that a tornado had touched down about 40 miles away.

Chung and his associate producer decided to celebrate with some of El Reno's famous onion fried burgers.

We got the shots we needed. The sky was perfect as it looked like a tornado. We got everyone out safely. And a tornado touched down after we filmed it, Chung said. It seemed strange, only when you're making a movie of sorts.

Everyone was so used to stopping because of bad weather, tornadoes, storms, lightning, that when it became clear that the actors were heading for a walkout, there were a lot of jokes about it. what was another strike? Similar to Shawn Levy's experience with Deadpool & Wolverine, it gave them time to catch their breath and reevaluate.

It feels good to come home with renewed energy, Chung said.

Spielberg's director produced the original, but his fascination with tornadoes goes back further than that. Remember the scene in The Fabelmans where his mother takes the kids to try to hunt one themselves?

He's a real tornado fanatic, Chung said. I had clips for my pitch on YouTube of real tornadoes and every one of them he was like, yeah, I saw that. I saw that. It turns out he had seen every YouTube clip of a tornado in existence.

Twisters isn't quite finished yet. Chung said it would likely be done by June. And he's feeling good, having already received a pretty significant confidence boost from Spielberg, who Chung called a true partner throughout the process.

He loves Twister and I can tell he loves this movie too, Chung said. It humbles me.

