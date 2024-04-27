Entertainment
“Talking About Megan Thee Stallions' Former Makeup Guru”. It's not pretty.
Following news that Emilio Garcia, former cameraman for rap star Megan Thee Stallion, is suing the rapper for withholding his pay and creating a hostile work environment, including forcing him to watch her have sex in a car, another former employee of the rapper came eager to corroborate some of his claims.
Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete, denied Garcia's allegations shortly after they were made, with her lawyer, Alex Spiro, telling the Daily Beast: “This is an employment request for money, with no sexual harassment complaints filed and with salacious accusations to be attempted. to embarrass him. We will resolve this in court.
Garcia's suit, obtained by The Daily Beast, mentions that he confided in a former makeup artist for Megan Thee Stallion about his experiences while working for her, and in a makeup artist. Akil McCoy presented himself as the likely confidant in question. McCoy tells The Daily Beast that he was very familiar with what happened between Garcia and the rap star. What I witnessed from Megan were acts of selfishness, lack of integrity and accountability towards me, Emilio and others, McCoy said via email.
This isn't the first time McCoy has publicly criticized his former boss. In 2019, an Instagram feud between the two over recognition of her makeup work earned her a formal notice from her lawyer, according to TMZ.
A section of Garcia's costume reads: After confiding in the makeup artist, [Megan Thee Stallion] learned about the existence of [Garcias] considering stopping due to [her] possessiveness combined with insufficient pay for the time required of him. Another section adds: Close to other creations on [Megan Thee Stallions] team, [Garcia] confided in [her] former makeup artist to consider leaving because [Megan Thee Stallion] had started hiring another cameraman.
McCoy says he's not 100 percent sure this is the makeup artist Garcia referenced in the suit, but claims to fit the description: There's another makeup artist. [Garcia] also entrusted, he said. She only has two main artists.
According to McCoy, Garcia had worked in a state office before quitting to risk everything. [to] follow her dreams and work for Megan Thee Stallion, as mentioned in the lawsuit. McCoy tells The Daily Beast that he witnessed the pay disparity for Garcia. Our first trip to London [with the rapper] he was not compensated, he said. I saw Emilio explain to Megan that he left his [prior] work and was promised compensation, but this never happened.
McCoy goes on to claim that for Garcia's work on Meek Mill and Futures Legendary nights tour from August to October 2019, during which Megan Thee Stallion was a special guest, the cameraman was paid very poorly and not on time. Megan Thee Stallion was on the verge of breakthrough in 2019, as her chart-topping debut single, Big Ole Freak, was released in 2019. end of 2018. Shed sign a management contract with Roc Nation by September. McCoy expressed excitement over Facebook deal job at the time.
After signing his management contract with Roc Nation, they actually opted to use another photographer on the management side and replaced Emilio after he had already left his job, McCoy continues.
Conditions continued to deteriorate for Garcia in early 2020, according to McCoy, because Megan stopped using Emilio, and he was really broke and out of work on both ends. [sic] what Megan knew. During this period, which McCoy said lasted about seven months, he says he stayed in touch with the then-unemployed cameraman until things changed again, apparently for the better. Megan started using Emilio again, he said, adding that he was happy to have his time back.
McCoy also claims to have seen Megan Thee Stallion make sickening remarks about another employee, stylist Todd White, in 2019. He says those comments made me question not only him, but also his integrity. . As for what happened next for Garcia after he was reportedly brought back into Megan Thee Stallion's fold, McCoy doesn't know, but he tells The Daily Beast that overall, justice is due for Emilio.
Garcia's lawyer, Ronald Zambrano, told The Daily Beast in an email this week: “We must stop expecting those who work for stars to simply deal with this egregious and illegal behavior, to accept it and be grateful for their access. As for McCoy's claims, Megan Thee Stallions' attorney simply tells The Daily Beast, “It's false.”
The Daily Beast reached out to representatives for Megan Thee Stallion, who declined to give an official response, as well as Todd White, who did not respond to inquiries.
