Flashback: The Early Years: A Week of Memorable Fun in Oneonta Ended in April 1949 | Columns

It was a week in April 1949 when it was time to start getting out of the house more often and participating in some activities we had enjoyed for years around Oneonta.

Baseball was back in town and, as The Oneonta Star reported April 25: Back in typical late April weather, manager Eddie Popowski and his crew of 19 tanned and conditioned Oneonta Red Sox arrived in the city yesterday afternoon, late afternoon. a four-day bus trip from spring training base in Ocala, Florida.

The Sockers left Ocala early Thursday morning and stayed in Charleston, South Carolina, the first night. The second day of travel ended in Roanoke, Virginia, where the Red Sox watched the Marions Roanoke Red team open the Piedmont League season. After a practice session Saturday morning at Maher Field in Roanoke, the players traveled to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania from the Pennsylvania capital yesterday. It will be several more years before Interstates 95, 81 and 88 are open, to speed up travel.

Opening day arrived, and The Star told its readers on April 28, “Scoring six runs in the fourth inning, Rome earned an 8-7 victory over Oneonta here yesterday in the opening game of the 1949 Canadian-American League campaign in front of 1,476, including 468 children. That year's team had a left-handed pitcher from Oneonta named Willie Eustice.

New for this baseball season was the ability to hear the games on the radio. The Star explained on April 23: Starting Wednesday, April 27, every Oneonta Red Sox home game will be broadcast from start to finish on WDOS-FM. Special broadcast lines and equipment were installed in the broadcast booth atop the grandstand at Neahwa Ball Park.

When you listen to your baseball programs broadcast on your FM radio, you hear it clearly. Although lightning crackles and causes ear noise on your standard radio, FM noise is a thing of the past.

In addition to returning to the ballpark, another new entertainment option opened on Thursday, April 28, outdoor movies at the Del-Sego Drive In Theater.

According to copy in a Star ad for the April 27 inauguration, Del-Sego brings you the best in image, sound and projection. Enjoy our dealership service from the comfort and privacy of your car while you look at the picture. No parking problems Just drive, no need to hire a babysitter. Children under 12 free! No need to dress up, bring mom and dad. In fact, bring the whole family, young and old, to enjoy good movies. William Warnken Jr. and Bert D. Mitchell were listed as owners.

The Del-Sego was in Oneontas East End until 1981.

Although there was no need to dress up to go to Del-Sego, another entertainment option that week called for dressing up.

They came in formal wear, they came in cotton, The Star reported on April 28. They came to dance and they came to watch. Last night at eleven o'clock the crowds were still streaming into the Armory to hear the sweetest music this side of heaven played by Guy Lombardo and his Royal Canadians for the 2,000 people from Oneonta and surrounding areas who were in attendance for the fourth annual Kiwanis Charity Ball.

Outside, teenagers in blue jeans who weren't present were hanging around just listening to the music coming through the open windows. Inside, the crowd was divided. Some couples never left the vicinity of the music stand but remained fascinated, content simply to watch the famous leader and his 20 men at work. A crowded balcony held the second group, interested in the listening phase but choosing the easy way out.

The third and largest contingent ensured that the music was solid, as was the crowd. A sardine (if he could have made it to the center of the dance floor, which we doubt!) would have had a serious case of claustrophobia.

From the couples who never missed a beat of the sweetest music these old ears have heard in many moons to the couples who rarely, if ever, hit the same beat as the orchestra, everyone was happy with the ball, with the Armory, Kiwanis and Lombard. It can be said with certainty that the ball was a success.

