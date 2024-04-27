Connect with us

Entertainment

Flashback: The Early Years: A Week of Memorable Fun in Oneonta Ended in April 1949 | Columns

Flashback: The Early Years: A Week of Memorable Fun in Oneonta Ended in April 1949 | Columns

 


It was a week in April 1949 when it was time to start getting out of the house more often and participating in some activities we had enjoyed for years around Oneonta.

Baseball was back in town and, as The Oneonta Star reported April 25: Back in typical late April weather, manager Eddie Popowski and his crew of 19 tanned and conditioned Oneonta Red Sox arrived in the city yesterday afternoon, late afternoon. a four-day bus trip from spring training base in Ocala, Florida.

The Sockers left Ocala early Thursday morning and stayed in Charleston, South Carolina, the first night. The second day of travel ended in Roanoke, Virginia, where the Red Sox watched the Marions Roanoke Red team open the Piedmont League season. After a practice session Saturday morning at Maher Field in Roanoke, the players traveled to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania from the Pennsylvania capital yesterday. It will be several more years before Interstates 95, 81 and 88 are open, to speed up travel.

Opening day arrived, and The Star told its readers on April 28, “Scoring six runs in the fourth inning, Rome earned an 8-7 victory over Oneonta here yesterday in the opening game of the 1949 Canadian-American League campaign in front of 1,476, including 468 children. That year's team had a left-handed pitcher from Oneonta named Willie Eustice.

New for this baseball season was the ability to hear the games on the radio. The Star explained on April 23: Starting Wednesday, April 27, every Oneonta Red Sox home game will be broadcast from start to finish on WDOS-FM. Special broadcast lines and equipment were installed in the broadcast booth atop the grandstand at Neahwa Ball Park.

When you listen to your baseball programs broadcast on your FM radio, you hear it clearly. Although lightning crackles and causes ear noise on your standard radio, FM noise is a thing of the past.

In addition to returning to the ballpark, another new entertainment option opened on Thursday, April 28, outdoor movies at the Del-Sego Drive In Theater.

According to copy in a Star ad for the April 27 inauguration, Del-Sego brings you the best in image, sound and projection. Enjoy our dealership service from the comfort and privacy of your car while you look at the picture. No parking problems Just drive, no need to hire a babysitter. Children under 12 free! No need to dress up, bring mom and dad. In fact, bring the whole family, young and old, to enjoy good movies. William Warnken Jr. and Bert D. Mitchell were listed as owners.

The Del-Sego was in Oneontas East End until 1981.

Although there was no need to dress up to go to Del-Sego, another entertainment option that week called for dressing up.

They came in formal wear, they came in cotton, The Star reported on April 28. They came to dance and they came to watch. Last night at eleven o'clock the crowds were still streaming into the Armory to hear the sweetest music this side of heaven played by Guy Lombardo and his Royal Canadians for the 2,000 people from Oneonta and surrounding areas who were in attendance for the fourth annual Kiwanis Charity Ball.

Outside, teenagers in blue jeans who weren't present were hanging around just listening to the music coming through the open windows. Inside, the crowd was divided. Some couples never left the vicinity of the music stand but remained fascinated, content simply to watch the famous leader and his 20 men at work. A crowded balcony held the second group, interested in the listening phase but choosing the easy way out.

The third and largest contingent ensured that the music was solid, as was the crowd. A sardine (if he could have made it to the center of the dance floor, which we doubt!) would have had a serious case of claustrophobia.

From the couples who never missed a beat of the sweetest music these old ears have heard in many moons to the couples who rarely, if ever, hit the same beat as the orchestra, everyone was happy with the ball, with the Armory, Kiwanis and Lombard. It can be said with certainty that the ball was a success.

Wednesday, a look at our local times in May 1974.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/backtracking-the-early-years-a-memorable-week-of-entertainment-in-oneonta-closed-out-april-1949/article_8830e440-03f1-11ef-946b-af4e76a36c5f.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: