Did being Priyanka Chopra's cousin give Parineeti Chopra an unfair advantage? Here's what she says | Bollywood

Parineeti Chopra is appreciated for her performance in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila. The actor spoke to Raj Shamani about his podcast where she spoke about favoritism in the industry and how being related to Priyanka Chopra may only lead you towards the first film, but after that the journey is hers. (Also read: Parineeti Chopra speaks out on favoritism in Bollywood: “There are camps”) Parineeti Chopra has responded to the perception that she has an advantage in her career because of her relationship with Priyanka Chopra. (Instagram)

What Parineeti said

In the interview, when Parineeti was asked if she had an unfair advantage by being linked to Priyanka, she replied: If being linked to Priyanka Chopra could have helped my career, then I would have had no failure in my career. I have seen such low levels in the last 10 years.

“You might get your first chance.”

When asked to comment on the subject, she continued: “Anyone who has had an association in the industry is actually under a lot of pressure. You might get your first chance, your first audition, your first meeting, but after that you're on your own and it's harder to prove yourself. The comparisons will never end. So what happens is you can be a complete stranger and it's very difficult to survive. Or, you might be related to someone and get that first meeting, but after that, your journey is up to you. She added that while nepotism did not matter, favoritism was the bigger problem. She said you have to be talented and have a good PR game in the industry to survive.

Parineeti recently took to her Instagram account and wrote a note of gratitude for receiving praise for her work. Curled up in my blanket. Overwhelmed by your words, your calls and your movie reviews. (tears don't stop) PARINEETI IS BACK, she wrote in the message. In Amar Singh Chamkila, Parineeti played the role of Amarjot Kaur. The Imtiaz Ali directorial is a musical biopic on the late Punjabi singer. It was released on Netflix on April 19.

