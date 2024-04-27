Tarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh missing since April 22: Here's what we know







The police have registered a case and are investigating from multiple angles. Popular television actor Gurucharan Singh, famous for his portrayal of Sodhi in the hit serial 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', has gone missing.DCP South West Rohit Meena revealed that the actor's family had filed a complaint in this regard.According to the complaint, the actor left for Mumbai on April 22 at 8:30 p.m. He has since disappeared.The police have registered a case and are investigating from multiple angles. “We are searching for footage and carrying out technical investigations, and we have found many vital clues… We have registered a case under Section 365 of the IPC… The initial investigation is to track his movements using CCTV and analyzing corroborating technical evidence, he is seen leaving with a backpack,” said Rohit Meena. Meanwhile, reports claimed that Singh never reached the Delhi airport. His phone is also unreachable. A case of kidnapping has been filed by Gurucharan Singh's family. NDTV also reported some of Gurucharan Singh's banking transactions on April 22. He was last seen on a CCTV camera at 9:14 p.m. on April 22. Gurucharan's father said his son was mentally stable, raising concerns about his sudden disappearance. Speaking to ANI, Vansh Dhariwal, the landlord of Gurucharan’s parents, expressed his concern saying, “I found out about it myself in the evening; I don't have much information on all of this. His parents live upstairs and he frequently comes to meet him. them. He came to meet them this time too. Gurucharan’s neighbor Akash shared, “Sometimes he would come to meet the parents, but he didn’t come every day. Every time he came, he met the children with great love and also took photos. We found out yesterday that he's not there.” Gurucharan Singh, known for his comic prowess in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', bid adieu to the show a few years ago.

