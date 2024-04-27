Entertainment
'The Office' Actor Rainn Wilson Encourages Weber State Graduates to 'Keep Hope'
OGDEN Before 3,700 graduates finished their college careers at Weber State University Friday evening, they had the chance to hear from someone many of them probably watched on television growing up or during their college travels, actor Rainn Wilson.
Best known for his role as Dwight Schrute on the wildly popular NBC sitcom “The Office,” Wilson delighted the graduates with his trademark humor and honesty.
“It’s not Dwight’s speech, it’s Rainn’s speech,” Wilson said. “You are not here to commemorate being Salesman of the Year or to increase paper sales or beet growth in Northern Utah. You are here to give a memorable speech (to) these incredible new graduates from Weber State University.”
Wilson's speech centered on the notion of rejecting cynicism, fear, materialism and ego and on love, connection, unity and hope.
Or, as he puts it, “the meaning of life.”
Wilson said he personally struggles with a number of mental health issues, many of which he said plague younger generations, including depression, loneliness, addiction and anxiety.
“For the most part, I learned to overcome and deal with those issues,” Wilson said. “In other words, I've acquired a lot of what we old boomers call 'wisdom' over the years.”
He encouraged the graduates to spend time on their minds and exercise their qualities of character as they would with a muscle day instead of a leg day, a “compassion day” and gratitude in the morning instead of cardio.
Building these spiritual strengths and virtues, he said, can help people build a meaningful life, filled with a “deep” sense of fulfillment with a purpose broader than one's own needs (perhaps be selfish).
He talked about a psychological experiment in which a professor asked his students to take a happiness test to establish their baseline level. Then the professor asked the students to take a weekend to do what they thought would make them happiest and maximize their enjoyment before reporting back.
What did the students do?
As expected, they were partying, shopping, experimenting with drugs and alcohol, and engaging in other such behavior. When they came back and took the same happiness test, their scores had actually gone down. The following weekend, students had to go out and help someone who visited sick people, volunteered their time, held the door open for a stranger or bought them coffee, or “watched 'The Office'” with a depressed look. friend,” Wilson said.
After this weekend, happiness scores increased. So what does this study actually say?
“Basically everything the world tells you about finding joy is (backwards). It's just a lie, don't believe it,” Wilson said. “Buying stuff, gaining status, looking sexy, seeking entertainment, partying, and doing all those things that the cool kids do on Instagram or in TV commercials or in music videos actually drives us away happiness. Don't buy it for a second”.
He implored graduates to leave the commencement ceremony “other-centered” rather than self-centered.
Wilson used this as a launching pad for his next talking point, discussing the harm he believes is being caused by the rise of social media and smartphones, which can provide feelings of instant gratification or small bursts of dopamine , however ephemeral they may be.
These things create an “illusion of connection” as they push people further and further away from each other, he said.
“We share one root system. The same DNA, we are actually one. Skin color, origin, race and class differences, gender and sexuality, we are all one,” Wilson said. “Keep hope alive. So as you leave this purple arena… don't give in to the bitterness, cynicism and pessimism of these modern times. Keep hope alive, like Jesus and SpongeBob. Bring joy in your work, in your life, in your friendships and above all, in your service to others, trust me, if you do, you will be greatly rewarded.
