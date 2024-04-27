This week a modernist house was demolished by actor Chris Pratt

This week on Dezeen, conservation group Docomomo responded to the news that actor Chris Pratt had demolished a modernist house in Los Angeles designed by architect Craig Ellwood.

In response to the demolition, Docomomo US executive director Liz Waytkus told Dezeen that unprotected modernist homes in the US are at risk of demolition because the land they sit on is often more valuable as the architectural heritage of the building.

“The problem is systemic,” she told Dezeen. “Older mid-century homes are smaller and underbuilt for their land plots.”

“The land is now more valuable than the house, and while people understand the value of such a house, the location and value of the land often outweigh the architectural significance.”

We continued our coverage of Milan Design Week, recapping furniture designed by architects from the biggest design event of the yearfeaturing pieces from Zaha Hadid Design, Heatherwick Studio and Foster + Partners.

Another trend spotted at design week was single-material metal furniture, with designers creating striking pieces in aluminum and stainless steel.

We've also rounded up a selection of recently launched watches designed by Pritzker Architecture Prize-winning architects.

It included a snake-shaped watch designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando and timepieces inspired by swimming pools, clock towers and museums.

Separately, automobile brand Tesla recalled almost all of its Cybertrucks after reports of faulty pedals causing unwanted acceleration.

“He kept the throttle at 100 percent full throttle,” a pilot described in a video this seems to demonstrate the problem.

In skyscraper news, Foster + Partners has revealed its design for a 62-story multi-level skyscraper on Park Avenue in New York.

Meanwhile, in Toronto, architecture studio Rafael Viñoly Architects has unveiled four skyscrapers and a series of public spaces in the city, which will mark the first project built by the studio in Canada.

Popular projects this week included a house with concrete columns from Sandy Rendel Architects, a skinny house in Japan and a barn-like vacation home in Suffolk.

Our latest lookbooks featured interiors with colorful window frames and kitchens with striking material palettes of contrasting colors and textures.

