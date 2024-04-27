What will Hollywood look like in 10 years?

The last few years have been difficult for Hollywood. Once a secure source of revenue, COVID-19, strikes and the rise of AI have hit the industry in ways no one could have predicted, so what will it look like in 2034?

Entertainment stalwarts such as Disney, Primordial And Warner Brothers reported losses in 2023. Many blockbusters failed and movie theaters failed to return to pre-pandemic profitability.

The Hollywood brand is looking to the future of staff, including a cameraman, and even the film itself. Newsweek speaks with experts to determine where change will take Tinseltown in the next ten years.

Photo-illustration by Newsweek/Getty



Studios are trying to get back on track after a tumultuous year, but production activity is still down, while Wall Street's confidence in the industry remains shaken. It's clear that Hollywood is currently undergoing change, but what impact will this have over the next ten years? News week » asked the experts.

Will AI transform Hollywood?

Variety dubbed it the “Hollywood AI crisis,” in which everyone from actors to writers to production crews and perhaps even directors are at risk of being replaced by intelligence artificial.

In January, the Concept Art Assn. and the Animation Guild surveyed 300 entertainment industry leaders and found that three-quarters of them expected AI to eliminate, reduce or merge positions at their companies. Researchers estimate that about 204,000 jobs will be negatively affected by this change before 2026, or about 20% of positions in the industry.

However, Guy Fortt, partner at Starfury Productions, believes it's not all bad news for Hollywood creatives.

“The integration of AI and technology into film and television production is promising,” he said. News week. “This improves creative possibilities, reduces costs and creates more personalized and immersive content.”

Fortt is not alone in seeing the benefits of AI in terms of creativity and cost reduction. Filmmaker Tyler Perry halted an $800 million expansion of his Atlanta studio in February after discovering the Sora software platform. Created by Open AI, the video generator is capable of creating realistic scenes from text commands.

Writer Ilana Pena on the picket line outside Netflix in Hollywood, California on May 5, 2023. AI was one of the key issues in last year's industrial action, but what will it bring over the next ten years?

Frédéric J. BROWN/AFP



“All of this is currently and indefinitely on hold because of Sora and what I'm seeing,” Perry said. The Hollywood Reporter. “I wouldn't have to travel anymore. I don't have to put a TV on my property. I can sit in an office and do this with a computer, which is shocking to me.”

Although the software has the potential to shake up the industry, it is still in its early stages and, like many AI-generated creations, the images have their flaws.

Examples of problems include misplaced limbs and floating furniture, and Sora would have difficulty replicating complex body movements.

However, Fortt said AI will continue to affect different aspects of the industry, such as content creation, distribution and audience interaction.

Scripting is an area particularly vulnerable to AI. Fortt predicts that technologies such as chatbot ChatGPT will be used to generate scenarios or adapt scripts to better suit audience tastes, using data collected by AI that analyzes viewer preferences.

Production processes such as cinematography and lighting are also at risk, but whether the industry will replace these jobs with AI or integrate the technology remains a matter of debate. Fortt suspects that jobs in animation and visual effects “will be in high demand,” with workers able to “enhance visual storytelling without the significant manual labor typically required.”

Unfortunately, the future seems less certain for actors, who Fortt says could be “easily automated.”

AI partly spurred the 2023 Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) strikes, with actors and writers wanting assurances that studios will not replace them with this technology.

Even the famous Keanu Reeves puts a clause in his contracts to prevent his image from being digitally reproduced.. However, deepfakes have not yet reached the level of an accomplished comedian.

“Actoring talent will always be crucial for emotional and nuanced performances,” Fortt added. “While [AI] may reduce the number of some traditional jobs, it also opens up opportunities for new roles.

Will Hollywood become more diverse?

According to a survey conducted by streamer Tubi and The Harris Poll, three-quarters of Millennials (ages 28 to 43) and Gen Z (ages 12 to 27) wanted more diversity and representation in their content, while 71 percent 100% would like to see more film and television programs developed by small, independent creators.

“There is a growing shift among underrepresented content creators who are tired of waiting for major studios and industry giants to fund their projects,” said Nubia Duvall Wilson, partner at Starfury Productions. News week.

“The future will see more marginalized filmmakers – BIPOC, LGBTQ+, etc. – producing films and distributing them on their own.”

Will streaming continue to reign supreme?

Fortt believes streaming will continue to dominate due to a combination of variety and convenience. However, he notes a growing interest in traditional formats for reasons of nostalgia, like the re-emergence of vinyl records in the music industry.

“This trend could lead to a growing popularity of physical media like DVDs and Blu-rays, or even new viewing experiences that mix old and new technologies,” he said.

“While these traditional or hybrid formats may not overtake streaming, they could gain a dedicated following among enthusiasts looking for a different or more tangible connection with their media.”

A man's thumb on the Netflix button on the remote control. Streamers will likely continue to dominate viewership figures for the next ten years.

Phil Barker/Future Editions



Streaming services played a leading role in the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, as the platforms disrupted the traditional payment structure for actors and writers.

Agreements were reached with both unions in September, but it appears the streamers have changed course following the strikes.

With more money to lose, streamers are becoming more discerning about the projects they choose. That means fewer movies and TV shows will get the green light and are more likely to be canceled if they don't immediately attract viewers.

Showrunners and filmmakers are also less likely to enter into multi-year deals, such as director David Fincher's four-year deal with Netflix, while brands such as HBO and Disney have begun licensing other services to gain revenue. the extra money.

“With lower streaming audiences, something has to give,” said filmmaker Neil Chase. News week. “The future is less about big-budget tentpoles, remakes, reboots and sequels, and more about smaller films that focus on original content and cater to specific genre audiences.”

Chase believes Godzilla minus one, which was released in November, is the “blueprint” for the next decade of filmmaking. Produced for less than $12 million, the monster movie grossed more than $115 million at the worldwide box office.

“He focused on a strong storyline with relatable characters, strong dialogue and gripping action scenes through a unique take on the Godzilla mythos,” Chase explained.

“It provided everything its target audience was looking for, and that is perhaps the greatest benefit to Hollywood. The next ten years may be a little leaner than many are used to, but the improvement of the quality of the narration will allow us to recover much of what has been lost.

Will movie theaters survive?

In 2019, movie theaters grossed $11.4 billion across America. An easy win for the theater chains, when going to the movies was the only way to catch a new release.

However, COVID-19 changed all that. Forced to close due to lockdown restrictions, cinemas only grossed $2.3 billion in 2020, while many films landed directly on streaming platforms.

Four years later, it's now common for films to be jointly released on streaming services alongside theatrical releases. Cinema releases now benefit from a shorter viewing window, before being available for rental or streaming more quickly.

Although the rise of streaming and the pandemic have hit movie theaters hard, Fortt is optimistic that they can return to their former glory.

“Many people still enjoy the unique experience of watching a movie on the big screen, which cinemas offer exclusively,” he said.

To win back their audiences, Fortt suggests that movie theaters enhance the experience with upgraded amenities, exclusive content and technology that the average moviegoer can't get at home.

“While they may struggle to reach pre-pandemic profitability, a strong audience still enjoys the theatrical experience,” he added.

Maybe he's right. The domestic box office exceeded $9 billion in 2023, its highest revenue since the start of the pandemic.