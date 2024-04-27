Katrina Kaif on her Hollywood debut; reveals she turned down a project for this reason | Hindi Cinema News







Her followers are eagerly waiting for the actress to take a big step towards Hollywood after making a big impression in the Bollywood industry. After much speculation about her next adventure, the actress finally decided to talk about it.

Katrina Kaif recently revealed in an interview with Variety that she had to turn down a Hollywood project offer due to some reasons. The actress said: “I believe it's going to happen, and I think it's going to be a whole new page in my book, so to speak, and really exciting.”

Katrina Kaif, like many other actors, did not immediately become popular. Her career took a big turn when she worked with actor Salman Khan and director David Dhawan on the romantic comedy Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. Since then, she has gradually gained recognition as a talented performer while also demonstrating her incredible dancing skills.

Over the years, Katrina Kaif has managed to build an exceptional reputation film career with films like Singh Is Kinng, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ek Tha Tiger, Fitoor and many more. In 2023, she worked with Salman Khan in Tiger 3 (the official sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai).

She starred opposite South star Vijay Sethupathi in filmmaker Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas earlier this year. Sanjay Kapoor, Ashwini Kalsekar and other actors also starred in the film, based on Frédéric Dard's French novel Le Monte-charge. Radhika Apte made a cameo appearance in the film. Katrina Kaif's airport adventure; Salman Khan's elegant takeoff to Jamnagar Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif who has directed several hit films over the past decades, made her Bollywood debut with the comedy thriller Boom in 2003. She has millions of fans worldwide after building a reputation in the Indian film industry in over the years.Her followers are eagerly waiting for the actress to take a big step towards Hollywood after making a big impression in the Bollywood industry. After much speculation about her next adventure, the actress finally decided to talk about it.Katrina Kaif recently revealed in an interview with Variety that she had to turn down a Hollywood project offer due to some reasons. The actress said: “I believe it's going to happen, and I think it's going to be a whole new page in my book, so to speak, and really exciting.”Katrina Kaif, like many other actors, did not immediately become popular. Her career took a big turn when she worked with actor Salman Khan and director David Dhawan on the romantic comedy Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. Since then, she has gradually gained recognition as a talented performer while also demonstrating her incredible dancing skills.Over the years, Katrina Kaif has managed to build an exceptional reputation film career with films like Singh Is Kinng, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ek Tha Tiger, Fitoor and many more. In 2023, she worked with Salman Khan in Tiger 3 (the official sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai).She starred opposite South star Vijay Sethupathi in filmmaker Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas earlier this year. Sanjay Kapoor, Ashwini Kalsekar and other actors also starred in the film, based on Frédéric Dard's French novel Le Monte-charge. Radhika Apte made a cameo appearance in the film.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/katrina-kaif-on-making-her-debut-in-hollywood-discloses-she-turned-down-a-project-for-this-reason/articleshow/109632440.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos