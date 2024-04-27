Ellen DeGeneres says she was kicked out of Hollywood after 2020 scandal





The comedian has made statements about the 2020 scandal that led to the end of her career. Photo/Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres has opened up in her latest stand-up routine, shedding light on the toxic workplace scandal of 2020 that saw her kicked out of Hollywood. The former talk show host revealed Wednesday during her concert in West Hollywood that she was kicked out of show business not once, but twice. There are no bad people in show business. The nice girl wasn't nice, DeGeneres, 66, revealed on stage during her new comedy tour. I became this one-dimensional character who was giving stuff and dancing moves. Do you know how hard it is to dance steps? Would a mean person dance on the steps? If I had ended my show saying, Fuck you, people would have been pleasantly surprised. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. DeGeneres recalls being kicked off TV after coming out as gay, killing her self-titled sitcom Helene at the end of the 90s. Finally, they're going to kick me out a third time because I'm mean, old and gay, she joked. DeGeneres got emotional when she revealed she would be ending her show. Photo / Warner Bros. In 2020, Hollywood publicly rejected DeGeneres a second time when she was accused of creating a toxic workplace. The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which led to the firing of three of the talk show's main producers. Former workers spoke candidly about their experiences on the show and accused the Finding Dory voice actor promoting bullying, racism and fear on set. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. An Australian morning show producer who previously worked on DeGeneres' talk show series has claimed the star had a rule that employees were not allowed to make eye contact with her. I gave stuff away and danced and then I was mean and they didn't like me anymore, she said during the stand-up show. This had a huge impact on my ego and self-esteem. There are such extremes in this business, people either love you and idolize you, or they hate you, and those people are somehow louder. Ellen DeGeneres appears during a taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show at Warner Bros. Park in Burbank, California. Photo/AP Warner Bros. canceled the show, which saw DeGeneres sit down and interview A-list celebrities, in 2022 following the controversy. It was a whole different thing, she replied to an audience member while chatting with some attendees in the crowd. It was like: What is happening? It was so hurtful. I couldn't take a step back. There was nothing I could do to make myself understand that it wasn't personal, she added. I just said to myself, “This is not how I wanted to end my career, but this is how it will end.” Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi. Photo/Getty Images I just hated the way the show ended, she expressed. I love this show so much and I just hated that the last time people saw me was like this. DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, admitted during the show that they both fell out of the spotlight following the fallout, adding that it was hard on both of them. But now they are ready to get back on the horse. It's hard to dance when you're crying, DeGeneres told a fan in the crowd. But I dance now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/entertainment/ellen-degeneres-says-she-was-kicked-out-of-hollywood-after-2020-scandal/NGZV5P7EXZDAVEGCSKV3FDCY6Y/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos