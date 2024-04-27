Entertainment
'The Young and the Restless' star was 85
Marla Adams, who played Dina Abbott Mergeron on CBS' “The Young and the Restless” for 37 years, died Thursday in Los Angeles, said Matt Kane, director of media and talent for “The Young and the Restless.” . She was 85 years old.
Adams began his career in the daytime drama genre in 1968 in “The Secret Storm.” She played Belle Clemens on the series until 1974, and then joined “The Young and the Restless” in 1982. She would play the matriarch of the Abbott family, Dina Abbott Mergeron, who came to Genoa City to reconnect with her ex- family. . She was the on-screen mother of the Abbott siblings, Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland), and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman).
She would appear on “Y&R” from time to time over the next few years, returning full-time in 2017. It would be revealed that her character suffered from Alzheimer's disease, and in 2021, Adams won a Daytime Emmy Award for this scenario.
“On behalf of the entire cast of 'The Young and the Restless,' we send our deepest condolences to Marla's family,” Josh Griffith, producer and head writer of “Y&R,” said in an official statement. “We are so grateful and impressed by Marla's incredible performance as Dina Mergeron, as both Marla and Dina have left an unforgettable mark on 'Y&R'.”
Adams would appear in more than 40 productions throughout her career, including “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Days of Our Lives,” “The Golden Girls,” “Hart to Hart,” “The Love Boat” and the feature film “Under the leaves.
Adams is survived by his children Pam Oates and Gunnar Garat, his grandchildren and his great-grandson.
