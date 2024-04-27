Kyle Pulliam Joins Tribe Mens Basketball





WILLIAMSBURG William and Mary head men's basketball coach Brian Earl announced the addition of an all-conference transfer guard Kyle Pulliam (Silver Spring, Maryland/Our Lady of Good Counsel/St. Thomas Aquinas) to the Tribe's roster for the 2024-25 season. “Kyle comes from a talent-rich area and benefits from a great high school program at WCAC at Good Counsel,” Earl said. “He played in a winning college program the last two years at St. Thomas Aquinas and is an excellent shooter. Kyle is an over 40 percent shooter from 3 during his career and he can also make an impact with his length and speed. As a sophomore last season at St. Thomas Aquinas, Pulliam earned second-team All-East Coast Conference honors, averaging 14.3 points and nearly four rebounds per game. He shot 44.4% from 3-point range and averaged 2.1 3-pointers per game. Pulliam capped his sophomore season with the Spartans recording back-to-back 20-point games in leading the team to the East Coast Conference tournament championship. He was named East Coast Conference tournament MVP, including scoring a game-high 21 points in the title game against Daemen. The 6-5 guard has had a number of memorable performances in 2023-24. He scored a season-high 30 points on 9-of-15 shooting, 3-of-4 from 3 and 9-of-11 from the free-throw line in Daemen in February. In the next game at D'Youville, Pulliam had 29 points on 5 of 6 3-pointers. During his two seasons at St. Thomas Aquinas, Pulliam led the program to a 51-11 record with two ECC championships and two NCAA Division II East appearances. He scored 663 points (10.7 per game), averaged four rebounds per game and shot 43.9% (97 of 221) from 3. As a freshman in 2022-23, Pulliam has increased his scoring at nine points per game in ECC action. and shot 51% from 3-point range (24 of 47) during the league schedule. He was selected three times by the ECC as Rookie of the Week. In high school, Pulliam was a standout guard for Notre Dame du Bon Conseil in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference. He was named honorable mention all-league as a senior, averaging 11 points and five rebounds per game. Basketball is in the Pulliam family. Kyle's older sister, Lindsey, played four years in the Big Ten at Northwestern and was drafted 27th overall in the 2021 WNBA Draft by the Atlanta Dream. She currently plays professionally overseas.

