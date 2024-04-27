Entertainment
Looking for Bellingham's Best Coffee Stand Breakfast Sandwich
It's 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 20. I'm about to eat 11 sandwiches for breakfast. I am absolutely sober.
A drive-thru coffee and accompanying breakfast sandwich are an integral part of commuter life in the Pacific Northwest. And why wouldn't it be? We have a glut of coffee stands, all accompanied by their fans.
So, on this sunny April morning, I go from coffee stand to coffee stand to hopefully answer the question: who makes the best breakfast sandwich?
The basic rules are quite simple. This is limited to drive-thru coffee stands within Bellingham city limits. They should also (obviously) offer breakfast sandwiches.
After a deep dive into grainy Google Maps menu photos, I conclude that the most common denominator is a breakfast sandwich with sausage, served on a bagel. There are a few outliers, but for the most part it's easy to find.
The pretenders
We begin our exploration at. McDonalds. I hear the boos and hisses but please, reader, allow me to explain. Everything else on this list is a smaller, local brand worth highlighting, but the Golden Arches is a great benchmark.
Today, the McDonald's bagel and sausage sandwich, for $5.99. Yes, McDonalds is offering bagels again. And you know what? The sausage bagel is not very good. It uses a folded egg and a strangely yellow sauce that appears fluorescent in daylight. The sausage is good, but it's overwhelmed by the flavor of that sauce, a flavor that's not entirely different from margarine.
Next to it is one of a lot Cruise cafe Locations. With its iconic round buildings, Cruisin is a major player in Whatcom County, but what about the bagel? At $5.15, it's cheaper than McDonald's and offers a soft, sweet, doughy bagel of the type so common in grocery stores. The bagel showed signs of toasting, but was soft and evenly warm enough that it was clear the whole thing was microwaved after construction. The sausage is soft and peppery, the egg is thin, the American cheese. It’s comforting in its basicness. For speed and ubiquity, this is a great option.
Across the street, Petit Chien Café Co., breakfast sandwiches take craftsmanship very seriously, starting with price. A basic breakfast sandwich costs $7.99, and using a bagel adds more than a dollar depending on the type. Plain is on the lower end, but it's still functionally a $10 bagel sandwich. What you get for that money is a nicely toasted sandwich. The cheese is bubbly and golden, the bagel crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Flavor-wise, it's pretty much the same as the Cruisin Coffee bagel.
Café des Boiseveryone's favorite forest-themed cafe, unfortunately doesn't have a bagel sandwich but it does do have a cookie. In order to cover my bases, I gave it a try. At $6.70, it stings, especially since it's basically the same egg puck/sausage patty/American cheese combo seen at the last three drive-ins.
Brewed Awakening was next. It has a great breakfast burrito, but I was here for a bagel from Bagelry, much to my surprise. At just $4.50, it's also incredibly affordable. A slight miscommunication resulted in me receiving a bacon bagel breakfast sandwich. Courageously, I continued. All that to say, the bagel filling was no different than any other place we'd been to so far. The Bagelry bagel alone propels this sandwich to the top of the charts.
On arrival at Zoom Zoom Espresso, I prepared to order The Hockey Puck ($4.85), their amusingly named bagel and sausage breakfast sandwich. Unfortunately, their oven had just broken down. Even if they don't get any points in this competition on this occasion, they are included in my list to avoid the inevitable emails explaining why I forgot a place.
The cottage was next. There was one option that usually did the trick: the Classic, for $6.50, includes not only sausage, but also bacon. It's certainly bigger and heavier than the competition so far, with the addition of a few strips of crispy bacon to provide textural contrast and a little extra salt. The rest was completely in line with its competitors. This is suitable for you if you're looking for something heartier or if you're a big fan of breakfast pork.
Stopping beans, next, has an option on its menu simply called the Breakfast Sandwich. At $4.25, it's the cheapest option I've tried. The price was explained when opening the foil packaging. To my very sensitive palate, it is identical to the breakfast croissant sandwiches that can be found in gas station refrigerators across America. If you're not looking for this nostalgic hit, it might be best to leave it alone.
Fresh beansParticipation costs $4.75, taxes included. They get a point in my book just for getting what you see is what you pay for at menu prices. The sausage patty on this specific sandwich was significantly larger than most others I've had so far today, with functionally identical flavors across the board elsewhere. The bagel was very similar to the one at Cruisin' Coffee, sweet and doughy.
At Wana Moka was the final stop on our $5.75 crusade. With a crispy toasted Bagelry bagel and the most uniform construction of any sandwich I've tried today, it takes the lead. The presentation, cut in half through the wrapping paper, is not only aesthetically pleasing, it helps you access the tasty interior without having to bite into a dry bagel first, as is so often the case with breakfast sandwiches quickly assembled.
The winning sandwiches
While breakfast sandwiches may differ in price and name, my takeaway is that the difference worth noting is the actual bagel used. At Wana Moka And Brewed Awakening both offer a tangible improvement with their use of Bagelry bagels in place of the shelf-stable, cake-like bagels commonly seen elsewhere.
But the decision to go to one coffee stand or another is not made solely based on the quality of a breakfast sandwich, a convenient location, the quality of the coffee, alternative drinks like Italian sodas Red Bull and Lotus, or a particularly friendly barista. the bulk of the work. While frequenting my first two places is a future preference, it's safe to say that staying at your favorite coffee stand on a regular basis probably won't lead you astray.
Mark Saleeb is a big food lover. Find him at instagram.com/eats.often.
