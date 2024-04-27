Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh caught on CCTV camera; police file complaint after disappearance





Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) actor Gurucharan Singh, who played the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular TV show, has been missing for five days. He was last seen at the Delhi airport. In the latest development, South West Delhi DCP Rohit Meena issued a statement regarding the case, saying the police were scanning a CCTV footage and investigation into the matter is ongoing. Read also : Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh goes missing; his father files a police report Gurcharan Singh was last seen at the Delhi airport, while boarding a flight to Mumbai. “We found many vital clues” Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “Gurucharan Singh's family lodged a complaint with us that he had left for Mumbai on April 22 at 8:30 p.m. He has since disappeared. We have registered a case and are investigating from multiple angles. We are looking for images and technical investigation, and we have even found many vital clues. HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now! He added, “We have registered a case under Section 365 of the IPC. The initial investigation involves tracking his movements using video surveillance and analyzing corroborating technical evidence. We see him leaving with a backpack.” Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast Reacts Actor Gurcharan Singh's demise has shocked his family and fans. HT City spoke to actors who worked with Gurcharan on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Sachin Shroff, who plays the lead role of Taarak Mehta, said, “I found out about it only on Saturday morning. Although I haven't worked with him on this serial, the team is definitely helping the family and is in touch with the agencies. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who played the role of Gurcharan's wife in the show for a long time, said, “We haven't been in touch for a year now, but I tried to call him yesterday, his number was off I don't know if the team of the show helps me since no one among them is in contact with me, Gurcharan was a good person, I hope he is safe, I believe. His father, Harjit Singh, also told HT City, “We are all very tensed; we have not received any updates so far.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/tv/taarak-mehta-ka-ooltah-chashmah-missing-actor-gurucharan-singh-caught-on-cctv-camera-viral-video-101714212552704.html

