Milli Coffee Roasters in Charlottesville will close, but a new cafe will take its place





Milli Coffee Roasters announced it will close the doors of its downtown Charlottesville coffee shop on June 1 after 12 years in business. Those who rely on the business at the corner of Preston Avenue and McIntire Road for their daily caffeine intake need not worry, however, another cafe is setting up shop. Kitty Ashi, who has built a Thai restaurant empire in the Charlottesville area, will take over the space and transform it into Camellias Cafe, Bar and Roastery. Ashi is the owner of Monsoon Siam right next to the Downtown Mall, Pineapple Thai Kitchen on Preston Avenue, Maple Pine Breakfast & Thai Kitchen on Pantops, and Coconut Thai Kitchen in Crozet. Ashi was traveling outside the country at the time of publication and could not be reached for comment. Milli's owners told the Daily Progress they wish Ashi well, but they are ready to resign. They said they struggled to find themselves in a hard-to-reach location on the corner of an often-crowded intersection. And it didn't help that Charlottesville was already crowded with coffee shops, said co-owner William Garcia. People also read…











Millis is a short walk from the city's Downtown Mall, but shoppers might consider the short walk away given the multiple cafes located directly on the mall itself. It was this struggle to create foot traffic and the lingering financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic that led Garcia and his business partner, Jonathon Maupin, to close their doors. Basically, when we bought the business, we were in a tough financial situation, Garcia said. In my opinion, Millis has been going through financial difficulties for several years.











The two friends took over the business in 2022, succeeding John Borgquist, who had reinvigorated the coffee roasting business in the spring of 2019 after the death of its founder, Nick Leichtentritt, in March of that year. Leichtentritt launched Milli in 2012, naming it after his grandmother and little sister. Milli is a family name, Leichtentritt told the Daily Progress in 2017. They are two people who are very important to me. Milli is also an Italian name, so it's an intentional nod to coffee, espresso, and our Italian roots.











While Borgquist tried to maintain Milli's original vision after Leichtentritt's death, by the time Garcia and Maupin took the helm, COVID had hit the store pretty hard, Maupin told the Daily Progress. Having trouble retaining his employees, Garcia said he works behind the counter every day and roasts the coffee beans himself. Even Maupin, who serves primarily as a business consultant, with another full-time job as a financial analyst, began to step in, opening Milli at 5:30 a.m. With over a decade of experience making lattes, Garcia said he was initially looking forward to finally owning his own café and having the opportunity to implement the ideas he had dreamed up . There were a lot of things I wanted to try to do, he said. But I quickly discovered that it was impossible to financially achieve everything I wanted to do without working every day. Even though the coffee remained fresh, Garcia said the daily grind was starting to wear on him. I lost the ability to be a dynamic customer service person, he said.











After Milli, Garcia's plans involve moving to Richmond and figuring out her next step. This will not be the case in the service sector, he said. It's time to radically change my life, he said. It's going to be different, but I'm excited. Emily Hemphill (540) 855-0362 [email protected] @EmilyHemphill06 on X Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyprogress.com/life-entertainment/local/food-drink/milli-coffee-roasters-in-charlottesville-to-close-but-a-new-coffee-shop-will-take-its/article_ca54005c-0313-11ef-b203-472d7a0a5cdd.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos