International artists selected for place-making installation | News, Sports, Jobs

RUGBY — The Heartland Bison Ranch south of Rugby will be home to a new piece of public art as part of the Region Two Arts Across the Prairie placemaking installation project.

Milligan Studio was chosen to design and build a massive 80-foot-long, 20-foot-tall glass feather that artist Nicole Milligan says will be one of the largest glass sculptures in North America, if not of the world.

Arts Across the Prairie is a statewide public art program that will create eight large-scale public art installations reflecting the history, landscape and cultural heritage of the space in which each artwork.

Rhea Beto, public information officer and accessibility coordinator for the North Dakota Arts Council, said Arts Across the Prairies aims to create a place and make it important to this region to boost tourism and stimulate economic activity in rural areas. Beto said the ND Legislature allocated $1 million for the program and each region received $150,000. This amount includes artist fees of $55,000 to pay for their time, design, transportation, accommodations and per diems. The remaining $95,000 will be used for manufacturing and construction.

Region 2 includes Pierce, McHenry, Bottineau, Renville, Ward, Mountrail and Burke counties.

Alan and Nicole Milligan are the duo that is Milligan Studio. There are studios in St. Paul, Minnesota, and Belfast, Northern Ireland. Alan Milligan is well known for the Samuel Beckett chess set, commissioned by the author's estate, which has been exhibited throughout Ireland. Nicole Milligan is a historian, visual artist and bestselling author. She began her career as an artist in residence in North Dakota. She spent time in the Turtle Mountains, Rugby and Minot and said she always loved the land and wanted to get back to the prairie.

“In Ireland, public art is a story through memory. It going. It goes backwards. It also gives character to the place. It also creates a physical marker. …All these pieces that we have made all over America give a unique character to each place,” » said Alan Milligan.

Nicole Milligan said 50% of all waterfowl in North America visit ND's prairie potholes, which largely inspired the choice to build a feather.

“The current landscape was carved by a glacial gorge, which is why there are potholes with the water. The whole landscape has actually been sculpted by nature – it is on such a scale that we don't notice it because we are so small there. But when we take a moment and magnify something that to us seems small, we begin to see the shapes of the earth. » » said Alan Milligan.

“It’s funny how ideas are born, because we work in the natural world. We have lived on the wild Irish Sea and we have lived in many wonderful places where you walk through the door and are overwhelmed by beauty – so is North Dakota. You're driving through North Dakota and you can't help but want to stop and look at the starling memories in the background. It's beautiful; it's so beautiful. So this idea of ​​paying homage to the people who live there and to the feather seems like something we really wanted to do, but it started out as a weird idea like, “Who cleans all these feathers?” » he said.

The land on which the feather will rest is an easement of the Heartland Buffalo Ranch, 21 miles south of Rugby, which the couple tentatively plans to scout in May. They will spend a few days in Rugby and visit the site at different times of the day, taking photos, painting and determining the proportions of the feather.

Nicole Milligan said that as an artist, you have to consider the whole view and keep practical things in mind, like making sure the structure won't obscure the view or that the sun will not bounce off it and blind it. Drivers.

“The funny thing about this kind of art is that it’s so architectural – we work a lot with the Department of Transport. Public art is largely a community activity, but it's also an architectural activity, because you want to make sure it's protective, it's beautiful, and it won't harm them. There are no sharp objects and children cannot get their heads stuck in them. “Can a 3 year old get his head stuck in it?” Let's see,'” she says.

After surveying the land, the Milligans will begin to consider using recycled and cleanly manufactured materials so that the sculpture's construction remains environmentally friendly. Nicole Milligan said they have to order the glass well in advance because all the glass is handmade by four or five artisans in the United States and taking up a lot of their inventory is a big ask.

Once the studio has collected all the stock, the Milligans will begin cutting them up, panel by panel to create their vision. The glass panels will be three-quarters to 1 inch thick and will be shatterproof, making them strong enough to withstand the elements.

“When you think about glass, you don't realize that it's made from silica, which is basically the byproduct of a star exploding, and it never fades. The color always remains true. There's so much minerality in it. Pink contains real gold. This is the most natural and sustainable method: the death of two universes corresponds to the rate of decomposition of this piece of glass. It is also a celebration for the future,” » said Nicole Milligan.

The couple is attempting to connect with an international filming company to document the creation of this one-of-a-kind sculpture.

“It’s a celebration of this land and this place, this time and these people. We want to make it beautiful and we want it to embody their heart and their own light. When we make glass, we talk about wild light and so what we do is capture your wild light – the wild light of your heart, the wild light of your life. …We defy gravity with joy, and this is what we do to celebrate life,” » said Nicole Milligan.