Hulu Documentary Series Tells 'The Bon Jovi Story': NPR

Hulu docuseries Thank You, Good Night: The Bon Jovi Storyspends a lot of time building Bon Jovi's legend by exploring the band's almost unbelievable 40-plus year journey, from playing hardscrabble rock clubs in New Jersey to achieving platinum albums and entry into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
But what moved me most about the four-part series was something more revealing: its close examination of singer Jon Bon Jovi's struggle to overcome his vocal problems that nearly led him to leave the group.
Footage of the singer croaking through vocal exercises, undergoing laser treatments, enduring acupuncture and ultimately turning to surgery is peppered throughout the series, which alternates between his troubles in 2022 and a chronological history of triumphs and tragedies of the group since its beginnings. .
Refuse to be the big Elvis
Disney/Hulu
Through it all, one question remains: Will Bon Jovi ever regain enough vocal strength to lead a 40th anniversary tour?
“If I can't be the best I can be, I'm leaving,” he told the cameras, still a bit childish despite his voluminous gray hair at 62. “I'm not here to destroy the legacy. , I'm not here to ask 'Where are they now?' tour…I'll never be the Fat Elvis…That's not going to happen.
Filmmaker Gotham Chopra, who also made docuseries about his father, spiritualist Deepak Chopra, and star quarterback Tom Brady, delves deeper into the group's history, using tons of images, video footage and of the first recordings provided by the group.
Disney/Hulu
Chopra brings members of the band's inner circle to speak, including former manager Doc McGhee and guitarist Richie Sambora, who left the band in 2013. (“Are we telling the truth or are we going to lie, are we going to do?” Sambora cracks to his off-screen interviewer “Let's figure this out.”)
But anyone expecting a dish of gossip will leave disappointed. Even major scandals in the band's history are handled with care, including the firing of founding bassist Alec John Such in 1994 (and the admission that his replacement, Hugh McDonald, had already been secretly playing bass parts on their albums for years). years), drummer Tico Torres's stint in drug treatment and Sambora's decision to quit in the middle of a tour in 2013, without notice to the bandmates he had played with for 30 years.
Sambora's Explanation: When substance abuse issues and family issues caused him to miss recording sessions, Bon Jovi asked producer John Shanks to play more guitar on their 2013 album. And now. And Sambora was injured.
“[Bon Jovi] “I kind of had it all planned out,” Sambora says, “which basically said to me, uh, 'I can do this without you.'”
Building a band on rock anthems
Disney/Hulu
The documentary series shows how young New Jersey native John Bongiovi turned his job as a gofer at the legendary cousin-owned The Power Station recording studio into recording his first hit in the early 1980s, Run away. His song eventually caught the ear of another little-known New Jersey artist called Bruce Springsteen.
“The first demo I got from Jon was a good song,” says Springsteen, a longtime friend of Bon Jovi. “I mean, Jon's great talent is these big, powerful pop rock choruses that just beg to be sung by, you know, 20,000 people in an arena.”
thank you good night shows that the band really took off by refining these rock anthems with songwriter Desmond Child, while simultaneously developing videos showcasing their status as a fun and catchy live band. Hits like You give love a bad name, you live by a prayer And Wanted dead or alive made them MTV darlings and rock superstars.
Through it all, the singer and bandleader is presented as the band's visionary and spark plug, open about the strategy with which he pushed the band to write hit songs and position them for success commercial.
“It wasn’t like I woke up one morning and was the best singer in school, or in the neighborhood, or in my house,” he says, laughing to the camera. “I just had a desire and a work ethic that was always the driving force.”
I saw this dynamic up close in the mid-1990s when I worked as a music critic in New Jersey, spending time with Jon Bon Jovi and the band. At the time, his mother ran the band's fan club and was always trying to convince the local rock critic to write about her superstar son. I was fascinated by how the band ignored criticism that they were uncool and survived changing musical trends, led by a frontman who worked hard to stay grounded.
Bon Jovi was always friendly and ready to talk; he even introduced me to then-Governor of New Jersey Christine Todd Whitman at one of her legendary Christmas benefit concerts. (And by a wild coincidence, the band's backup singer, Everett Bradley, is an old college friend.)
I think the documentary series captures Bon Jovi's skill in leading the band through musical and other challenges, from the slow disappearance of metal from the pop charts to the rise of grunge rock, something the singer rarely gets his way. deserves to have accomplished.
However, a large part thank you good night feels like an extended celebration of the band and its charismatic frontman, lifted by his sincere efforts to regain control of his voice. If you're not a Bon Jovi fan, four episodes of this story might seem like a bit much (I'd recommend at least watching the first and last episodes.)
More than anything, the documentary series feels like one long argument for something Bon Jovi struggled to achieve, even amid millions of record sales and top-grossing concert tours as a legendary rock band .
Audio and digital versions of this story were published by Jennifer Vanasco.
