Entertainment
King Charles funeral plans reportedly updated frequently – #Shorts | Entertainment
Following the news of King Charles' cancer diagnosis, palace officials reportedly frequently updated his funeral plans. Plans for the king's funeral have been underway since the day after Queen Elizabeth II's burial in September 2022. The king has remained out of the public eye since his illness was announced, and according to a Daily source Beast, the king's health is not good. ” “Of course he's determined to beat him and they're throwing everything at him. Everyone remains optimistic, but he is really very sick. More than they let on,” shared a source described as an old friend of the royal family. The 75-year-old monarch has not revealed what form of cancer he is battling, but it has been confirmed that he does not was not prostate cancer King Charles Staff would regularly review the lengthy document outlining his funeral plans, dubbed Operation Menai Bridge Military officials confirmed to The Daily Beast that “Menai Bridge” was regularly updated. , but stressed that this was standard procedure. They also said that it would be absurd to interpret anything into it, because they are just following protocol.
