Chazz Palminteri Dismantles Mayor Adams' Claim That New York Is in Its 'Best' Shape Ever





In a controversial op-ed, New York City Mayor Eric Adams touted the city's “historic boom” in tourism and red-hot economy, saying the city was experiencing one of its “best years ever the temperature “. Oscar-nominated actor and lifelong New Yorker Chazz Palminteri responded to Adams' puzzling assessment, arguing that there has been a negative change in the city's “quality of life.” “I walk the streets of New York and I see how much crime there is,” Palminteri, a restaurant owner in New York, said Wednesday. “People say, well, crime is down, murders are down – but it's the quality of life that matters. Walking down the street and being harassed constantly. I don't like that. I think That’s bad.” OWNER OF ICONIC NYC RESTAURANT FEARS CITY'S 'DANGEROUS' CONDITIONS THREATEN EMPLOYEES: 'WHEN DID THIS BECOME OK?' FOX Business' Stuart Varney asked the actor on Wednesday if he felt “safe” in New York today, to which he candidly replied, “I feel safe, but the majority of people don't feel safe.” “My wife will [to New York City] with my children. She won't take the metro, that's for sure. I know a lot of people who won’t take the subway,” he continued during his appearance on “Varney & Co.” “It's quality of life, Stuart. It's not just about numbers and crime. I saw a person on 61st and Madison going to the bathroom right around the corner. I saw that, I was in my car, and I looked at him, and I was in disbelief and he did it and then he walked away. And I'm not talking about number one, I'm talking about number two. “Here’s the bottom line: You have to have law and order.” -Actor Chazz Palminteri, Oscar nominee In March, New York Governor Kathy Hochul deployed the National Guard to patrol New York's subways following an unprecedented rise in undercover crime. BODYCAM VIDEO SHOWS NYPD OFFICERS GO INTO ACTION TO GET MAN OFF SUBWAY TRACKS Palminteri discussed New York City's role in the nation's heated political climate, declaring that he would vote for “common sense” in 2024. “I want a better life for the world. No matter who comes into power, everything will be fine. Everything will be fine. Right? And, selfishly, I want to be upfront about it. That's the “People At New York. New York is such a great city, and for me, seeing the things that are happening…we can't keep open borders, we just can't keep that going,” he continued. “And give everything to the people and not give a raise to the New York Police Department, the largest police force in the world? You're not giving them a raise? That's insane.” NYC MIGRANTS USE DRUGS, ALCOHOL IN PUBLIC AS 'CRIME WAVE' PROVIDES TOURIST HOT SPOTLIGHT Palminteri concluded by highlighting the stark contrast between the current administration's treatment of veterans and how it compares to migrants. “I go to Walter Reed Hospital and I check on them. And I went there to visit these people with no legs and no limbs. These veterans. And you deny them insurance? And you give the migrants six months of free health care, a phone and a credit card? No,” he concluded.

