Florence Welch talks about recording “Florida!!!” With Taylor Swift for TTPD





Florence Welch gives fans a brief glimpse into the recording of “Florida!!!” with Taylor Swift for The Department of Tortured Poets was like. The Florence & the Machine singer spoke with British Vogue to discuss what she does in her free time between touring and recording, as well as her BBC Balls debut this summer. While chatting with the publication, the musician also spoke about work with Swift on his 11th album, released April 19. When asked if she was prepared for the internet speech that followed Tortured poets upon her release, Welch admitted she wasn't quite ready. “I almost didn’t think about the magnitude of the situation,” she said. Vogue. “There is a kind of greatness [Taylor Swift the phenomenon]and then there's the Taylor that I spend time with in the studio, who is just the sweetest and most down to earth. She revealed that Swift approached her with a “concept and story” for the song, which is Welch's “favorite way to start writing songs,” she shared. “We had such a good time. And then when he came out, I was like, 'Oh, shit!' “Florida!!!” is presented on the edge of Tortured poets (The Grammy-winning artist released 15 additional songs at 2 a.m. ET following the initial album's release). In a track-by-track experience of some of the songs featured on the album, Swift broke down her song with Welch. “I think I had this idea of ​​what happens when your life doesn't work out for you or the choices you've made catch up with you and you're surrounded by these harsh consequences and judgment and circumstances don't let you down. not led to where you thought you would be? And you just want to escape everything you've known. Is there somewhere you could go? She continued, noting that she watches Data line and “people have these crimes that they commit; where do they immediately leave the city and go? They are going to Florida. They try to reinvent themselves, to have a new identity, to blend in with the crowd. I think when you're going through heartbreak, there's a part of you that thinks, “I want a new name.” I want a new life. I don't want anyone to know where I've been or know me at all. And so that was the starting point of where would you go to reinvent yourself and fit in? Florida!” Since the singer-songwriter released her new album, she has broken several records, including most streamed artist in a day on Spotify, most streamed album in a day on the music platform and the most listened to album in a week with 1 billion streams (in five days).

