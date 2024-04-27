Entertainment
Star Wars-themed haunted house to open for one day – Daily Local
Can horror be with you?
On May 4, there will be what may be the world's first Star Wars-themed haunted house in Manayunk.
Lincoln Mill Haunted House will go into space mode for what operators are calling May the 4th Corrupt You, a new Star Wars-inspired haunted house.
As the story goes, a long time ago, in a town not far away, there was a textile factory where many workers were tortured.
Among them was a dark force that corrupted the minds of the living. Recently, this evil force has returned. To expose unnatural activity, the basement beneath the mill was illuminated with ultraviolet light and it was discovered that this evil force was spreading. It thirsts for life and seeks new hosts.
“We originally planned to have our Halfway to Halloween event in early May and the first Saturday was May 4, also known as Star Wars Day,” said Jared Bilsak, co-founder of Lincoln Mill Haunted House. “As a Star Wars fan, this seemed like too good an opportunity to put a spin on the Lincoln Mill story and deliver a Star Wars-inspired horror experience.”
Star Wars fans are invited from across the galaxy to 4100 Main St. in Manayunk for this all-new experience at Lincoln Mill.
Warning: Proceed with caution as this experience is meant to be scary. More than 30 “scary actors” will bring the experience to life.
Tours run from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with tickets $32 per person or $55 for VIP. Tickets are on sale at www.lincolnmillhaunt.com.
“The story and characters of Star Wars are so strong and inspired me when writing the story of Lincoln Mill,” Bilsak said. I've always considered our main villain, Viktor Kane, to have many similarities to Darth Vader, one of the greatest villains of all time. »
During this exclusive outing, guests will venture into the hidden chamber which has been transformed into ultraviolet light, giving the attraction a cosmic atmosphere.
The soundtrack was also edited to feature cinematic Star Wars music, but with a dark, horror twist. Character makeup and costumes will also be unique for this event, with Sith-inspired makeup and black Sith robes. There will also be several other nods to Star Wars.
“In Star Wars, there is a constant clash between good and evil and the evil force is constantly striving to expand its influence,” Bilsak said. At Lincoln Mill, Viktor Kane and his allies were corrupted by an evil force in the 1930s, leading them to the dark side. The basement beneath the mill is haunted by their dark spirits who seek to expand their influence, just like in Star Wars. We thought it would be interesting to take the interactivity to the next level for this event and gamify the experience. Guests will find themselves trapped in the basement of the mill and must escape without being affected by corruption, the evil force attached to the mill. If they leave the factory, they will be able to determine if they have been 'corrupted' or if a print has been left on them.”
On May 4, Corrupt You is the sixth pop-up, off-season event for Lincoln Mill in Manayunk, which was always part of the plan when the building was redeveloped after Hurricane Ida.
Following a very festive and successful Christmas themed Christmas party in December and Viktor's Valentine in February, as well as the new A St. Paddy's Nightmare, Lincoln Mill returns for a second year with a brand new experience.
